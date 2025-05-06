Omni Federal Announces Formation Of SBA-Approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture, Omni Tactical Solutions (OTS)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Omni Federal, founded in 2017, focuses on end-user empowerment, tackling complex mission challenges and driving successful outcomes at the speed of mission. We integrate our commercial mindset and innovation with our keen focus on unique DoD, IC, and Federal requirements of each mission.

Aztech City LLC (Aztech), a minority-owned SDVOSB, is focused on tactical commander priorities with the special operation, defense and intelligent community spaces. Aztech's goal is to work at the speed of mission, with a focus on helping the warfighter obtain best in class tools, training and disruptive technologies that solve the most difficult problems.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as both companies join forces to deliver enhanced capabilities and innovative solutions within the federal contracting space. Through this strategic partnership, Omni Federal will provide mentorship, guidance, and resources to Aztech, helping to expand their expertise and capacity to serve the federal government. The partnership will focus on strategic guidance, including mentorship in business operations, compliance, marketing, and expansion into new markets. Together, both companies aim to create a lasting impact on the small business ecosystem while fostering innovation and growth within our industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Aztech on this newly SBA-approved MPJV," said Parag Thakker, CEO of Omni Federal. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity for us to share our knowledge, skills, and industry experience with Aztech, helping them scale their operations, enhance their competitiveness, and succeed in the marketplace."

"The SBA Mentor-Protégé Program is designed to help small businesses build their capabilities and expand their opportunities through collaboration with larger, experienced companies," said Jeremy Bracamontes, CEO of Aztech. "By pairing Omni Federal, a trusted leader in disruptive technologies, with Aztech, we aim to leverage our resources, expertise, and industry knowledge to provide invaluable mentorship and support. Both companies are eager to begin working as OTS, and look forward to the success and impactful contributions we will make together."

Stay tuned for updates on our progress as we embark on this exciting journey together!

