Grupo Pão De Açúcar Narrows Loss, Boosts EBITDA In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo Pão de Açúcar released its first-quarter 2025 financial report on May 5, 2025, revealing significant operational gains and stronger cash discipline.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of R$169 million ($28 m), a 74.4% improvement over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 9.9% to R$409 million ($68 m), boosting the margin by 50 basis points to 8.6%.
Net revenue reached R$4.7 billion ($783 m), up 3.9% from Q1 2024. Total gross sales amounted to R$5.1 billion ($850 m), a 4.6% increase despite adverse seasonal shifts from a postponed Easter and one fewer trading day.
Same-store sales, excluding calendar effects, rose 7.3%, reflecting healthier traffic and ticket size. E-commerce sales expanded 16.9% to R$587.9 million ($98 m), underpinned by omnichannel investments and enhanced delivery capacity.
The gross profit margin improved 40 basis points to 27.6%, driven by tighter promotions and optimized supplier terms. CEO Marcelo Pimentel highlighted gains in market share within the Proximity format, which achieved 63% penetration in São Paulo.
GPA's Strategic Focus on Premium Segment
The company added over ten new proximity stores and accelerated digital engagement. These steps formed the backbone of a multi-year turnaround that unfolded between 2022 and 2024.
Free cash flow burn narrowed to R$620 million ($103 m) from R$679 million ($113 m) a year earlier, as working-capital management tightened. Net debt leverage stood at 2.8 times adjusted EBITDA , down from 10 times in 2022.
Pimentel confirmed that management prepared the business for a Selic rate near 14%. He noted resilience among premium customers, whose spending power offsets broader economic strains.
He reiterated the focus on the Pão de Açúcar brand revival, an elevated private-label portfolio, and seamless integration between physical outlets and digital channels.
This disciplined approach, he argued, positions GPA among the most robust performers in Brazilian food retail for the quarter. As macroeconomic headwinds persist, the company will maintain its premium-segment strategy and expand its Proximity and e-commerce platforms.
Looking ahead, GPA expects continued margin gains via cost controls and selective network growth. Management also plans to leverage data analytics to refine assortments and enhance customer loyalty.
Debt reduction and cash-flow generation will remain strategic priorities throughout 2025. The first-quarter results confirm that GPA's combination of operational discipline and strategic expansion can create value.
This holds true even in the face of challenging financial conditions. The company's next steps will test its ability to sustain growth while further deleveraging the balance sheet.
