Sabine Granger And Rémi Maumon De Longevialle Appointed To VINCI's Executive Committee

Nanterre, 5 May 2025

Sabine Granger and Rémi Maumon de Longevialle

appointed to VINCI's Executive Committee

Pierre Anjolras became Chief Executive Officer of VINCI on 1 May 2025 and chaired his first Executive Committee meeting on Monday 5 May.

Two new members joined the executive team at that meeting: VINCI Autoroutes Chief Executive Officer Sabine Granger and VINCI Airports Chief Executive Officer Rémi Maumon de Longevialle.

VINCI's Executive Committee now comprises:



Pierre Anjolras, Chief Executive Officer, VINCI

Nicolas Notebaert, Chief Executive Officer of Concessions, VINCI

Christian Labeyrie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, VINCI

José María Castillo Lacabex, Chief Executive Officer, Cobra IS

Sabine Granger, Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Autoroutes

Arnaud Grison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Energies

Virginie Leroy, Chairman, VINCI Immobilier

Rémi Maumon de Longevialle, Chief Executive Officer, VINCI Airports

Patrick Sulliot, Chairman, VINCI Construction

Pierre Duprat, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, VINCI

Christophe Pélissié du Rausas, Vice-President, Business Development, VINCI

Patrick Richard, General Counsel, VINCI, Secretary to the Board of Directors

Isabelle Spiegel, Vice-President, Environment, VINCI Jocelyne Vassoille, Vice-President, Human Resources, VINCI

Sabine Granger

A Skema Business School graduate, Ms Granger has spent her entire career within the VINCI Group. She began working in finance in the Construction and Energy Services businesses before joining VINCI Airports in 2012. She held operational management control responsibilities before taking over the management of Quimper airport in 2015 and then led various concession tenders to manage and operate other airports. In 2021, she was entrusted with managing the Group's regional airports in France.

She was appointed Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Autoroutes in February 2025 and became a member of VINCI's Executive Committee on 2 May 2025.

Rémi Maumon de Longevialle

Mr Maumon de Longevialle, who holds engineering degrees from École Polytechnique and ENSAE Paris and a master's degree in public affairs from Sciences-Po Paris, began his career at PwC. He moved to VINCI in 2012 to work for VINCI Concessions' team managing structured finance. In 2014, he joined VINCI Airports' Development team as Project Manager then was appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Airports in 2018.

He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Airports in February 2025 and to VINCI's Executive Committee on 2 May 2025.

About VINCI Autoroutes

VINCI Autoroutes finances, designs, builds, and operates motorways in France. Its teams support more than 2.5 million customers every day - and up to 4 million in the summer - on its 4,443 km network, under concessions run by ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour, and Arcos. Its 5,500 employees have the primary mission – whatever the circumstances - of ensuring the viability and maintenance of the network, the safety of its users, and the continuity of the public motorway. As a partner of the State and local authorities, VINCI Autoroutes serves 10 regions, 45 departments, 14 metropolitan areas, more than a hundred cities with over 10,000 inhabitants, and thousands of rural municipalities located near its concession network in France. In response to the climate emergency, VINCI Autoroutes is committed to transforming the motorway, essential for the service and economic and social activity of the territories, into a low-carbon infrastructure, in line with the national strategy for the decarbonization of mobility.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise operational performance and modernise infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting the territories' local climate transition.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

