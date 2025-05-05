403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Subsidiary Of Aktsiaselts Infortar Signed A Shareholders' Agreement For Acquiring A Shareholding In OÜ Estonia Farmid
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2. May 2025 OÜ EG Biofond (registry code: 11504910) signed an investment agreement and a shareholder 'agreement for acquiring a 96,6%% shareholding in OÜ Estonia Farmid (registry code: 10627556). A 3.4% shareholding is held by Estonia Farmid OÜ's subsidiary, Osaühing Estonia (registry code: 10038386).
According to the agreements, getting an approval from the Competition Authority and additional operations are preconditions for completion of the transaction. Following the transaction, the shareholders of Estonia Farmid OÜ are OÜ EG Biofond with a 96.6% shareholding and Osaühing Estonia with a 3.4% shareholding.
Estonia Farmid OÜ holds shareholdings in three agricultural companies: Estonia OÜ, Kabala Agro OÜ, and Sõrandu Farm OÜ, collectively employing nearly 150 people. The agricultural group manages a total of 9,400 hectares of arable land in Türi and Järva municipalities, of which over 6,000 hectares are owned by the company. The group's dairy farms are located in Central Estonia – Oisu, Taikse, and Kabala – with a total of 2,640 dairy cows. The average milk production per cow at the Estonia dairy farm is among the highest in Estonia, reaching 13,300 kilograms annually. In addition to milk production, the company grows 27,000 tons of grains and rapeseed per year. Estonia Farmid OÜ also owns a 40% stake in the Oisu biomethane plant, which helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with milk production.
“Estonia's greatest natural resources are food, timber, and minerals – these are the pillars of both our current and future economy. Estonia has fertile farmland, and our milk production is among the best in the region. The dairy industry is definitely one of the sectors where we can compete internationally,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.
“The economy is set on three pillars – agriculture, industry, and services. In recent years, Infortar has expanded its presence across all three sectors to achieve its ambitions and manage risk. More than that, we have grown to become a market leader in each,” Hanschmidt added.
“Estonia Farmid, one of Estonia's strongest agricultural companies, is doing well, but further development requires investments and risk-taking on a scale that the current owners no longer consider reasonable. We're now at a point where the next steps for Estonia Farmid OÜ should be taken by a new, ambitious owner,” said Jaanus Marrandi, Management Board Member of Estonia Farmid OÜ.
“Estonia Farmid is being acquired by one of Estonia's most prominent and financially strong groups – known for its solid reputation and international reach. As a listed company, Infortar provides us with the confidence that the work done so far, as well as future development and stability, will be ensured,” Marrandi emphasized.
The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor as a transaction with related persons, within the meaning of the "Requirements for Issuers" part of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar are not personally interested in the transaction in any other way.
Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...
According to the agreements, getting an approval from the Competition Authority and additional operations are preconditions for completion of the transaction. Following the transaction, the shareholders of Estonia Farmid OÜ are OÜ EG Biofond with a 96.6% shareholding and Osaühing Estonia with a 3.4% shareholding.
Estonia Farmid OÜ holds shareholdings in three agricultural companies: Estonia OÜ, Kabala Agro OÜ, and Sõrandu Farm OÜ, collectively employing nearly 150 people. The agricultural group manages a total of 9,400 hectares of arable land in Türi and Järva municipalities, of which over 6,000 hectares are owned by the company. The group's dairy farms are located in Central Estonia – Oisu, Taikse, and Kabala – with a total of 2,640 dairy cows. The average milk production per cow at the Estonia dairy farm is among the highest in Estonia, reaching 13,300 kilograms annually. In addition to milk production, the company grows 27,000 tons of grains and rapeseed per year. Estonia Farmid OÜ also owns a 40% stake in the Oisu biomethane plant, which helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with milk production.
“Estonia's greatest natural resources are food, timber, and minerals – these are the pillars of both our current and future economy. Estonia has fertile farmland, and our milk production is among the best in the region. The dairy industry is definitely one of the sectors where we can compete internationally,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.
“The economy is set on three pillars – agriculture, industry, and services. In recent years, Infortar has expanded its presence across all three sectors to achieve its ambitions and manage risk. More than that, we have grown to become a market leader in each,” Hanschmidt added.
“Estonia Farmid, one of Estonia's strongest agricultural companies, is doing well, but further development requires investments and risk-taking on a scale that the current owners no longer consider reasonable. We're now at a point where the next steps for Estonia Farmid OÜ should be taken by a new, ambitious owner,” said Jaanus Marrandi, Management Board Member of Estonia Farmid OÜ.
“Estonia Farmid is being acquired by one of Estonia's most prominent and financially strong groups – known for its solid reputation and international reach. As a listed company, Infortar provides us with the confidence that the work done so far, as well as future development and stability, will be ensured,” Marrandi emphasized.
The transaction is not treated as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities or a transaction of a significant importance, nor as a transaction with related persons, within the meaning of the "Requirements for Issuers" part of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The transaction does not have a significant impact on Aktsiaselts Infortar's activities. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar are not personally interested in the transaction in any other way.
Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,228 people.
Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment