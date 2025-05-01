Sēkwl Beverage House Launches A New Line Of Thirst-Quenching Adaptogenic Sparkling Waters Powered By Functional Mushrooms

Sēkwl Sets Out to Redefine Refreshment with Flavor, Function, and Organic Ingredients that

Include Zero B.S.

DENVER, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to Sēkwl Beverage House , a new kind of brand shaking up the beverage industry with drinks that blend flavor and function and that taste as good as they make you feel. Today, Sēkwl's adaptogenic sparkling waters launch and aim to stand out in the sparkling water, functional, and non-alcoholic beverage industries.

"We are obsessed with the power of functional mushrooms," said Matthew Eaton, Founder & Chief Beverage Officer at Sēkwl Beverage House. "We're starting this brand with craveable flavors crafted in-house, just flavor with function, no weird chemicals, no fillers, and no B.S."

As the industry of functional beverages and prebiotic sodas expands by the week, Sēkwl Beverage House enters the market with a bold vision: to redefine refreshment through plant and fungi-based ingredients that promote balance, focus, and recovery.

"The world doesn't need another sugary soda or pseudo-health drink," said Eaton. "We created Sēkwl with a clear mission: to craft drinks that not only taste amazing but actually do something for you. With functional mushrooms, organic botanicals, and real benefits in every sip, Sēkwl is hydration, reimagined."

With six flavors, all crafted and made in-house with organic ingredients, Sēkwl represents a new approach to rethinking how products are made, how companies are structured, and how sustainability and storytelling can be seamlessly integrated into every sip.

Founded by beverage lover and flavor innovator Matthew Eaton, Sēkwl Beverage House is proudly LGBTQ+-led and passionately people-first. Eaton, his husband, Ryan Kelley, and best friends John Walls and Shannon Eurich have created a brand crafted with intention, blending functional mushrooms, organic botanicals, and bold flavors to create beverages that support mind, body, and soul.

"Sēkwl isn't just about great taste. It's about how you feel after your first sip," said Eaton. "We saw a chance to create something new for the wellness aisle: a functional mushroom-powered sparkling water that supports energy, relaxation, and clarity without tasting like a supplement. This is a new way to enjoy hydration, and we can't wait for people to try Sēkwl."

Six Signature Flavors, Six Functional Benefits

Sēkwl launches with six bold and refreshing flavors, each infused with a unique blend of functional mushrooms, organic botanicals, and adaptogens that help you reset, refocus, or recharge, depending on what your day calls for:



Hibiscus – Bright and balanced with hibiscus, raspberry, and Lion's Mane mushroom extract. Supports heart, respiratory, and nerve health. Blended with 1000mg Lion's Mane, the "Brain Mushroom."

Grapefruit – Not your average grapefruit. A zesty blend with cordyceps, cardamom, cinnamon, and licorice that may support immune and heart health. Blended with 1000mg Cordyceps, the "Performance Mushroom."

Lemon Ginger – A classic combo elevated with Turkey Tail for digestive health and gut balance. Blended with 1000mg Turkey Tail, the "Immunity Mushroom."

Chamomile – Relax and reset with calming chamomile, lime, and Reishi. Designed to help your body de-stress and restore. Blended with 1000mg Reishi, the "Immortality Mushroom."

Blue Spruce – Fresh, crisp, and invigorated with palo santo, mullein, and schisandra. Great for respiratory support and mental clarity. Blended with 1000mg Turkey Tail, the "Immunity Mushroom." Cacao – Unwind with this rich, earthy blend of cacao, Reishi, Chaga, and holy basil. Calms the nervous system and supports stress resilience. Blended with 500mg Reishi, the "Immortality Mushroom," and 500mg Chaga, the "King of the Mushrooms."

Available Now Online

Sēkwl adaptogenic sparkling waters are now available at , priced at $4 per can. 12-packs are $48, and 24-packs are $96 (plus tax and shipping).

"Every can delivers flavor with real benefits," said Eaton. "You won't find any chemically made flavorings here. Our flavors come from the goodness of the botanicals we use. We want every sip to feel clean, vibrant, and real."

To celebrate the launch, first-time buyers get 10% off their first order and free shipping throughout the month of May. Subscriptions are also available and receive 5% off every order. Sēkwl Beverage House has plans to expand into retail locations nationwide later this year.

"The beverage market has fierce competition, and functional beverages are really gaining momentum," said John Walls, Chief Storyteller and Head of Marketing & Communications. "We made something new, thoughtful, and built from the ground up. We are excited to launch a functional mushroom-based beverage that isn't coffee, an energy drink, or a powder. We hope people will love it as much as we do, not just because it's good for you, but because it's that good."

A Commitment to Quality & Sustainability

In late 2024, Sēkwl Beverage House acquired its production facility in Arvada, CO. This allowed the team to produce, test, and package all beverages on-site. They also ensured that the team could create Sēkwl the way they wanted to, with total quality control and a focus on reducing the environmental footprint. This oversight allows the team to initially innovate and iterate quickly, remaining true to their vision.

"Our in-house model isn't just about focusing on quality," said Eaton. "It's about staying true to our ingredients, our values, and our vision while reducing our environmental footprint and staying nimble enough to keep innovating."

This commitment to in-house production ensures quality control, ingredient integrity, and sustainable sourcing as Sēkwl works toward obtaining USDA Organic certification.

"We're not just building a beverage company. We're modeling what the next generation of consumer brands can look like."

A Brand Rooted in Community

Sēkwl also knows that doing good goes beyond what's in the can. As a proud member of Colorado Proud , we celebrate and support local agriculture and producers who share our commitment to sustainability and transparency. Through our partnership with the Arvada Economic Development Association , we're investing in our local community, helping to create jobs and fuel innovation in our hometown. And, as a member of the Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce , we're proud to champion inclusivity, equity, and opportunity, not just as a LGBTQ+-led business but across the broader Colorado and U.S. business community.

For more information, visit and follow Sēkwl Beverage House on social media @drinksekwl.

About Sēkwl Beverage House

Sēkwl Beverage House (pronounced "Sequel") is a Colorado-based functional beverage company on a mission to redefine refreshment through the power of mushrooms and botanicals. Rooted in wellness, backed by science, and driven by flavor, Sēkwl crafts organic, adaptogenic drinks that support mind and body without compromising on taste. Sēkwl was built in-house, from sourcing and formulation to design and production, to stay true to its values: authenticity, sustainability, and accessibility. Sēkwl isn't just a drink. It's a movement toward better choices for people and the planet. Learn more at and follow @drinksekwl on social.

Media Contact:

John Walls

Chief Storyteller & Head of Marketing & Communications

Sēkwl Beverage House

[email protected]

M: +1-512-221-8434

W: +1-214-415-2325

SOURCE Sēkwl Beverage House

