Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Current Strike Not Only Involves Teachers And Suntracs Workers, The Natives In Tolé Are Restless -


2025-04-29 11:06:37
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tense situation in Tolé. A large number of police and Senan units were on the streets Tuesday to deal with protests involving the Indigenous in that community. Avoid Tolé, in the east of Chiriquí, if you are traveling. If you have Facebook you may be able to view videos of the activity that took place on the streets, created by Reten Chiriquí:

