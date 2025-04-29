Current Strike Not Only Involves Teachers And Suntracs Workers, The Natives In Tolé Are Restless

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Current Strike Not Only Involves Teachers And Suntracs Workers, The Natives In Tolé Are Restless -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tense situation in Tolé. A large number of police and Senan units were on the streets Tuesday to deal with protests involving the Indigenous in that community. Avoid Tolé, in the east of Chiriquí, if you are traveling. If you have Facebook you may be able to view videos of the activity that took place on the streets, created by Reten Chiriquí:
#
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment