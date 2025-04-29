Decisions Taken At The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Held On 29 April 2025
|Thousand EUR
|1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2023
|38,610
|2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2023
|(3,702)
|3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares
|4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves
|34,908
|5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period
|16,576
|6) Transfers from reserves
|(14)
|7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year
|51,470
|8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated:
|
|
|(6,449)
|
|9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year
|45,021
0.54 EUR per one ordinary share.
Item 6 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the new version of the Company's Remuneration Policy.
Resolution: New version of the Company's Remuneration Policy has been approved.
Item 7 of the agenda: Regarding election of a member of the Company's Audit Committee.
Resolution: Simona Norkienė has been elected as a member of the Company's Audit Committee until the end of the Audit Committee's term.
