Decisions Taken At The Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Held On 29 April 2025

Item 1 of the agenda: Regarding the independent auditor's report on the Company's 2024 separated and consolidated financial statements and the limited assurance auditor's report on the consolidated Sustainability Statement.

Heard.

Item 2 of the agenda: Regarding the Supervisory Board's feedback and proposals.

Feedback and proposals heard.

Item 3 of the agenda: Regarding agreement of the Company's 2024 consolidated and separated annual management report.

Resolution: Company's 2024 consolidated and separated annual management report and the remuneration information contained therein have been agreed.

Item 4 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the Company's 2024 audited separated and consolidated financial statements.

Resolution: Company's audited separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2024 have been approved.

Item 5 of the agenda: Regarding approval of the allocation of the Company's 2024 net profit (loss).

Resolution: The net profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2024 has been approved as follows: