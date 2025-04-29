Beyondtrust Launches Free Identity Security Risk Assessment To Reveal Hidden Paths To Privilege™



Complimentary new assessment--powered by Identity Security Insights--provides actionable recommendations to secure against vulnerabilities and help organizations tackle identity threats New assessment quickly reveals hidden Paths to Privilege, employing AI-based detection, and provides an initial set of prioritized findings to help guide security decisions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (RSA Conference) – BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege, today launched the new Identity Security Risk Assessment, a free service designed to illuminate identity attack surfaces, so organizations can better manage risk and reduce vulnerabilities. This initiative underscores BeyondTrust's commitment to support companies worldwide in understanding and mitigating identity-based security threats.

The combination of diverse, but hyper-connected, identity landscapes--spanning cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments--and the proliferation of identities, accounts, and entitlements has pushed effective identity security out of reach for most organizations. While identity is the connective tissue that enables modern work, it's also the vector attackers exploit most to breach organizations, with 90% of organizations experiencing an identity-related incident in the last year.

The new BeyondTrust Identity Security Risk Assessment quickly reveals hidden Paths to Privilege within an organization's existing environment. It analyzes key aspects of the identity infrastructure and provides an initial set of findings to help guide security decisions.

Key features of the new Identity Security Risk Assessment:



Rapid Deployment: Connects to identity landscapes-including IdPs, cloud platforms, on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping configurations-in under an hour.

Comprehensive Analysis: Uncovers the entire identity attack surface from an attacker's perspective within 24 hours. Actionable Insights: Delivers a unified view of high-risk identities, unused accounts, and an understanding of how attackers could elevate privileges, facilitating informed decisions.



“At BeyondTrust, our mission is to fight every day to secure identities, intelligently remediate threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and protect organizations around the world,” said Sam Elliott, SVP of Products at BeyondTrust.“We understand many organizations are struggling to grasp their identity risk exposure, and to that end, our new, Identity Security Risk Assessment allows companies to better understand and identify potential identity risk, all without the costs normally associated with such services.”

The Identity Security Risk Assessment is powered by BeyondTrust's Identity Security Insights, a solution that aggregates identity data and employs AI-based detection capabilities to illuminate hidden Paths to Privilege and identity vulnerabilities. By offering this assessment service at no cost, BeyondTrust aims to democratize access to critical security insights, fostering a more resilient cybersecurity landscape.

Organizations can sign up for the free Identity Security Risk Assessment at: , or visit BeyondTrust at booth #1327 at RSAC.



About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to PrivilegeTM. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.



BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at .

Follow BeyondTrust:

X:

Blog: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="/blog">/blog

LinkedIn:

Facebook:

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: ...