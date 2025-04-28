Šiaulių Bankas Group Results For 3M 2025
|
Income Statement (€`m)
|
2025 3M YTD
|
2024 3M
|
% ∆
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
34.4
|
-13%
|
Net Fee and Commission Income
|
17%
|
Other Income
|
-44%
|
Total Revenue
|
48.3
|
57.4
|
-16%
|
|
|
Salaries and Related Expenses
|
24%
|
Other Operating Expenses
|
-39%
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
-23.8
|
-27.4
|
-13%
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
24.5
|
30.0
|
-18%
|
Provisions
|
1%
|
Income Tax Expense
|
-14%
|
|
|
Net Profit
|
17.7
|
22.5
|
-21%
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Metrics (€`m)
|
2025.03.31
|
2024.12.31
|
% ∆
|
|
|
Loan Portfolio
|
3 511
|
3 435
|
2%
|
Total Assets
|
5 286
|
4 923
|
7%
|
Deposits
|
3 606
|
3 561
|
1%
|
Equity
|
561
|
585
|
-4%
|
|
|
Assets under Management3
|
1 957
|
1 977
|
-1%
|
Assets under Custody
|
1 964
|
1 936
|
1%
|
|
|
Key indicators
|
2025 3M YTD
|
2024 3M
|
∆
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|
3.0%
|
3.9%
|
-94bp
|
Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I)1
|
52.6%
|
42.1%
|
+1054bp
|
Return on Equity (RoE)
|
12.4%
|
17.6%
|
-521bp
|
Cost of Risk (CoR)
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|
-15bp
|
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR)2
|
22.8%
|
21.1%
|
+169bps
Overview of Business Segments
Corporate Client Segment
The volume of new business finance contracts in Q1 2025 was €0.2 billion, the same as a year before. Since the beginning of the year, the business loan portfolio grew by 2% (€33 million) to almost €1.9 billion. The strong growth is maintained by the high quality of the loan portfolio, with a partial release of provisions on the corporate loan portfolio Q1 2025, with a Cost of Risk (CoR) of -0.21%.
The bank's continues to diversify growth across strategic sectors such as manufacturing, retail and renewable energy. The favourable business environment has stimulated investment and created additional opportunities for expansion.
Private Client Segment
In Q1 2025, the volume of new mortgage contracts increased by 90% to €76 million compared to the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, the housing loan portfolio has grown by 5% (€43 million) to almost €1 billion.
The volume of new consumer finance contracts fell by 9% year-on-year to €49 million in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, the consumer loan portfolio grew by 1% (€5 million) to almost €0.4 billion.
The bank continues to implement strategically important projects, modernising its core banking platform in line with the plan and rebranding. Šiaulių bankas will becomes Artea as of 5 May.
Investment Client Segment
In an environment of decreasing base rates, customers continue to invest and save actively. In Q1 2025, the value of bonds issued on behalf of corporate clients amounted to €64 million. At the end of the quarter, the value of assets under custody amounted to almost €2 billion.
At the end of Q1 2025, the assets managed by SB Asset Management remained above €1.4 billion. The performance of the managed pension funds continues to rank among the best compared to competitors, both since the beginning of the year and over longer 3- and 5-year periods. Thanks to the applied Index Plus investment strategy-where part of the funds is allocated to private debt, real estate, and other private assets-the funds experience lower volatility during turbulent periods, while maintaining high returns.
1 eliminating the impact of SB Insurance's client portfolio
2 Preliminary data
3 includes assets managed by asset management and modernisation funds
Šiaulių bankas invites shareholders, investors, analysts and all interested parties to a webinar presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The webinar will start at 08:30 (EEST) on 29 April 2025. The webinar will be held in English. Please register here .
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
