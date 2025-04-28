Šiaulių Bankas Group Results For 3M 2025



Profit. Šiaulių Bankas Group earned a net profit of €17.7 million

Fee and commission income. Net fee and commission income exceeded €7.5 million, up 17% year-on-year

Loan portfolio. The loan portfolio exceeded €3.5 billion, up 15% year-on-year

Financing structure. The bank successfully placed €300 million bond issue on the international markets

Buybacks. The bank has requested the ECB for authorisation to purchase 4.5 million of own shares Rebranding. Šiaulių Bankas will become Artea as of 5 May 2025.

"We are about to take a historic step by becoming Artea in early May. This is more than just a new name. It is a strategic initiative to strengthen our relationship with private and corporate clients, the public and investors, and to become the first choice bank for customers in Lithuania.

We are fully focused on this important strategic change from the beginning of the year, which we believe will support long-term business. Our first quarter were in line with our market guidance," says Vytautas Sinius, Chief Executive Officer of Šiaulių bankas.

Šiaulių Bankas Group earned unaudited net profit of €17.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, which is 21% less than in the corresponding period of 2024. Operating profit before impairment and income tax amounted to €24.5 million, down 18% compared to an operating profit of €30.0 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net fee and commission income in Q1 2025 grew by 17% y-o-y to over €7.5 million, while net interest income decreased by 13% y-o-y to €34.4 million.

All loan book segments grew during the quarter, with the total loan portfolio increasing by 2% (€76 million) to €3.5 billion. New credit agreements signed in the first quarter amounted to €0.4 million, 6% more than in the corresponding period of 2024 (€0.37 million).

The quality of the loan portfolio remains very strong, with loan provisions of €1.9 million in Q1 2025 (€2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024). The Cost of Risk (CoR) of the loan portfolio was 0.2% in Q1 2025 (0.4% in the corresponding period of 2024).

The customer deposit portfolio grew by 1% (€45 million) since the beginning of the year and exceeded €3.6 billion at the end of the quarter. Demand deposits grew by 4% (€67 million) during the quarter to over €1.7 billion.

In the first quarter of this year, the bank's funding structure was reinforced by €300 million senior preffered bond issue. As planned, the bank redeemed a subordinated bond issue of €20 million after the end of the quarter.

The group's cost-to-income ratio at the end of the quarter was 52.6%1 (Q1 2024: 42.1%1) and the return on equity was 12.4% (Q1 2024: 17.6%). The group has accumulated capital and liquidity reserves, which include a contingent reserve for changes in CRR3 regulatory requirements to be implemented by June 30, 2025. Preliminary prudential ratios – the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 22.8%2, while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 254%2.

The bank's strong and sustainable capital base has enabled it not only to pay out a record dividend for 2024 (50% of 2024 net profit, €0.061 per share), but also to achieve a higher return to shareholders through the use of a buybacks of its own shares. The bank plans to continue its own share buybacks under the ECB's authorisation and intends to buy back up to 2.65 million shares. In the first quarter of 2025 the bank has also submitted an additional request for ECB authorisation to purchase up to 4.5 million own shares