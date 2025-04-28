403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Symbolic Developments delivers its maiden project in record 14-months
(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) 28 April 2025; Dubai, UAE – Symbolic Developments, a boutique and innovative real estate developer by the distinguished Speedex Group is proud to announce early completion and handover of its inaugural project, Symbolic Alpha. Delivered in just 14 months —well ahead of schedule from June 2025 -this milestone emphasizes the company’s commitment to efficiency, innovation, and premium quality in real estate development.
The AED 150 million, Symbolic Alpha comprises 97 fully furnished, upscale apartments that seamlessly blend modern living, sustainability, and comfort. Located in Liwan, Dubai and offering exclusively crafted 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK, the project has garnered overwhelming demand, attracting a diverse mix of UAE residents and international buyers, with a majority being families and end-users seeking high-quality, spacious homes. The development features Vaastu-compliant layouts, smart home technology, and premium finishes enhancing residents' lifestyles.
"Completing our inaugural project, Symbolic Alpha, ahead of schedule marks a significant milestone for us. Transforming an idea into reality within just 14 months showcases our dedication to excellence, precise execution, and customer satisfaction. This achievement sets a strong foundation for future endeavors as we continue to develop high-quality residential spaces in Dubai's strategic locations, emphasizing sustainability, community living, and smart home features," said Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group.
"With a 35-year legacy as a trusted group, our real estate division, Symbolic, is committed to setting new benchmarks in the industry since its inception two years ago. Our legacy continues, and with each project, we strive to enhance the customer experience. Following the early completion and handover of our maiden project in Liwan, our second venture, Symbolic Aura, is already sold out, with construction underway and on track for an early handover, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted developer delivering premium residential experiences in sought-after locations."
Dubai’s real estate market is witnessing sustained demand, driven by factors such as increasing foreign investment, a rising population, and strategic government initiatives like long-term visas and tax incentives. The surge in demand for larger living spaces, smart home integrations, and community-driven developments aligns with Symbolic Developments' vision of creating sustainable, Vaastu-compliant homes that cater to modern homeowners seeking long-term value.
"Symbolic Alpha is more than just a real estate project—it marks the beginning of our journey to redefine premium sustainable living in Dubai. Every detail, from its architecture to its amenities, has been designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles. The overwhelming response from buyers confirms that homeowners in Dubai seek thoughtfully designed, high-quality residences that offer both functionality and long-term value," said Karan Arora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Symbolic Developments.
Symbolic Alpha redefines upscale residential living in Liwan, offering a Temperature-Controlled Swimming Pool for ultimate relaxation, State-of-the-Art Fitness Centre, Jogging Track & Yoga Garden to promote well-being, EV Charging Stations , Energy-Efficient Features for a sustainable lifestyle and many other features .
The AED 150 million, Symbolic Alpha comprises 97 fully furnished, upscale apartments that seamlessly blend modern living, sustainability, and comfort. Located in Liwan, Dubai and offering exclusively crafted 1 BHK and 2.5 BHK, the project has garnered overwhelming demand, attracting a diverse mix of UAE residents and international buyers, with a majority being families and end-users seeking high-quality, spacious homes. The development features Vaastu-compliant layouts, smart home technology, and premium finishes enhancing residents' lifestyles.
"Completing our inaugural project, Symbolic Alpha, ahead of schedule marks a significant milestone for us. Transforming an idea into reality within just 14 months showcases our dedication to excellence, precise execution, and customer satisfaction. This achievement sets a strong foundation for future endeavors as we continue to develop high-quality residential spaces in Dubai's strategic locations, emphasizing sustainability, community living, and smart home features," said Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group.
"With a 35-year legacy as a trusted group, our real estate division, Symbolic, is committed to setting new benchmarks in the industry since its inception two years ago. Our legacy continues, and with each project, we strive to enhance the customer experience. Following the early completion and handover of our maiden project in Liwan, our second venture, Symbolic Aura, is already sold out, with construction underway and on track for an early handover, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted developer delivering premium residential experiences in sought-after locations."
Dubai’s real estate market is witnessing sustained demand, driven by factors such as increasing foreign investment, a rising population, and strategic government initiatives like long-term visas and tax incentives. The surge in demand for larger living spaces, smart home integrations, and community-driven developments aligns with Symbolic Developments' vision of creating sustainable, Vaastu-compliant homes that cater to modern homeowners seeking long-term value.
"Symbolic Alpha is more than just a real estate project—it marks the beginning of our journey to redefine premium sustainable living in Dubai. Every detail, from its architecture to its amenities, has been designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles. The overwhelming response from buyers confirms that homeowners in Dubai seek thoughtfully designed, high-quality residences that offer both functionality and long-term value," said Karan Arora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Symbolic Developments.
Symbolic Alpha redefines upscale residential living in Liwan, offering a Temperature-Controlled Swimming Pool for ultimate relaxation, State-of-the-Art Fitness Centre, Jogging Track & Yoga Garden to promote well-being, EV Charging Stations , Energy-Efficient Features for a sustainable lifestyle and many other features .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment