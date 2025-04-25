403
Raízen Faces Heavy Losses And Strategic Shifts Amid Brazil’S Bioenergy Downturn
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, the world's largest sugarcane processor, co-owned by Cosan and Shell, faces one of its toughest years yet. The company's operational preview for the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 harvest was released on April 24, 2025.
It shows a sharp decline in sugarcane crushing, production, and sales. The figures reveal the real story: operational setbacks, mounting financial pressure, and a strategic shift in Brazil's bioenergy landscape.
Raízen's sugarcane crushing for the 2024/25 harvest reached just 77.5 million tonnes, falling 6% short of even its most pessimistic estimates. Drought and widespread fires hit 7% of the crop, cutting both volume and quality.
This led to a 27% year-on-year drop in crushing during the third quarter and a 30% fall in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. The company's sugar sales for the fourth quarter dropped nearly 50% year-on-year, while ethanol sales also declined.
Second-generation ethanol (E2G) production, a key innovation for Raízen, fell 15.74% in the same period. These declines came at a time when cash flow was critical, with high interest rates squeezing the company's finances.
Raízen posted a net loss of R$2.57 billion ($428M) in the third quarter of the 2024/25 season, reversing a R$793 million ($132M) profit from the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA fell 20.5% to R$3.12 billion ($520M), missing expectations.
Raízen's Financial Crossroads
Despite a 14% rise in net revenue to R$66.87 billion ($11.145B), higher costs and surging administrative expenses eroded profitability. The company's leverage ratio jumped to 3 times EBITDA, up from 1.9 times a year earlier, signaling growing debt pressure.
Raízen's market capitalization dropped by R$18.7 billion ($3.117B), nearly 48%, over the past year. The company's net debt reached R$35.9 billion ($5.983B), or 2.6 times its adjusted EBITDA.
These numbers reflect the company's struggle to balance ambitious expansion with financial sustainability. Facing these challenges, Raízen has begun selling non-core assets and is considering selling stakes in its second-generation ethanol plants.
The company aims to raise capital and reduce debt, consolidating E2G assets into a new business unit and seeking joint venture partners. Raízen's E2G technology, which uses sugarcane residue, increases ethanol production efficiency by 50%.
The company recently opened the world's largest E2G plant at Bonfim, with an annual capacity of 82 million liters, 80% of which is already contracted.
Despite these innovations, the company's decision to withdraw financial guidance for the current harvest season has added uncertainty. This move has pushed shares to record lows.
Raízen's story is one of a market leader forced to adapt quickly, caught between operational adversity, financial strain, and the need for strategic realignment. The company's next moves will define its future in Brazil's volatile bioenergy sector.
