Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pieno Žvaigždės AB, Financial Statements For The Year 2024


2025-04-25 11:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial statements, Management report, Confirmation of the management, Audit opinion and Sustainability report for 2024 approved by the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Pieno Žvaigždės AB on 25 April 2025.


Laimonas Vaškevičius

CFO

+370 5 246 1419

Attachments

  • 2024_ar_en_eur_solo_ias_esef
  • Pieno žvaigždės AB - CSRD limited assurance report EN
  • Pieno_Zvaigzdes_AB-Opinion_24_IFRS_SA_ESEF_EN_esigned_20250328

MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109473366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search