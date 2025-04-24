Elevāt Wins Iot Emerging Company Of The Year - Enterprise Market Award From Compass Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The prestigious award recognizes Elevāt's leadership in delivering enterprise-scale IoT solutions that drive measurable outcomes for off-highway equipment manufacturers, fleet operators, and service providers. Elevāt's platform-deployed across tens of thousands of machines globally-empowers OEMs to optimize uptime, streamline diagnostics, and unlock new service revenue through real-time machine data and AI-powered insights.

"We're honored to be recognized by Compass Intelligence among the most innovative companies in IoT," said Adam Livesay, Co-Founder of Elevāt . "This award is a testament to the incredible work of our team and partners, and to our mission of helping industrial OEMs digitally transform their businesses for the future."

Compass Intelligence's IoT Innovator Awards honor companies and executives demonstrating excellence and vision across the connected technologies ecosystem. Winners are selected by a panel of analysts and industry influencers.

"In a market crowded with hype, Elevāt stands out by delivering practical, enterprise-ready solutions that create real value for OEMs and their customers," said Stephanie Atkinson , CEO of Compass Intelligence. "Their ability to scale predictive maintenance, diagnostics, and AI-driven support across complex fleets makes them a standout in the industrial IoT space."

The award comes at a time of strong growth and momentum for Elevāt, as the company continues to expand its global footprint and deliver measurable results for industrial OEMs across a range of sectors. With thousands of machines connected and operational around the world, Elevāt is helping to shape the future of machine connectivity and digital services in the enterprise market.

