Legendary House of Bacha Coffee Unveils European Flagship on the Champs-Élysées
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Bacha Coffee, the legendary coffee house founded in 1910 in Marrakech, unveils its very first European 3-storey flagship on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This prestigious new address embodies a new chapter in the history of the Moroccan coffee label as it expands its footprint in Europe to bring an unparalleled collection of 200 varieties of 100% Arabica specialty coffees from 35 countries around the world, as well as the art of traditional coffee preparation, service and coffee gastronomy to Parisian coffee lovers.
Located at 26 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Bacha Coffee unfolds over three floors, accompanied by the intoxicating aroma of freshly ground coffee beans, offering 1,500 m² of elegance and refinement, a veritable immersion into the heart of a unique experience centred around a celebration of coffee in all its forms.
Precious tones of red ochre, black and white chequered floors, geometric patterned trellises, and carved cedar wood transport customers to a Parisian reinterpretation inspired by the unique aesthetic of the brand’s birthplace, the Dar el Bacha in Marrakech.
On the ground floor, Coffee Masters welcome customers to a sumptuous coffee boutique where a selection of more than 200 types of exclusively 100% Arabica coffees are on offer, all roasted by hand according to traditional methods. Sourced from 35 of the most well-reputed coffee producing countries in the world – from Yemen to Hawaii – coffee lovers discover a refined selection of Single Origin, Fine Blended, Fine Flavoured and Naturally CO, Decaffeinated coffees, available in whole beans, ground, in a range of beautifully conceived gift boxes or in individual coffee bags accompanied by an exclusive range of accessories dedicated to the art of coffee service.
An invitation to discover the perfect harmony between tradition and innovation, Bacha Coffee's takeaway concept allows coffee lovers to extend their experience on the Champs-Élysées and wherever they go. Any of the 200 coffees on offer in the boutique can be prepared to order, hot or iced, accompanied by a serving of fresh Chantilly cream on the side, as well as a raw sugar candy stick and a reusable glass straw. A selection of signature filled sweet and savoury croissants, housemade daily by chefs according to age-old methods, enriches this exceptional gourmet pairing.
To extend the in-store experience, an elegant coffee room concept, composed of five distinctive spaces spread over two floors, seats 100 guests, inviting customers to savour a unique coffee-inflected traditional cuisine served all day long, that perfectly accompanies Bacha’s repertoire of coffees, as well as a selection of signature pastries and viennoiseries. The Coffee Masters bustle with grace and purpose in their service, attending to even the smallest details, preparing each coffee using traditional methods in sumptuous golden gooseneck coffee pots, a celebration of the timeless ritual of coffee appreciation.
This opening is part of an ambitious strategy driven by Bacha Coffee’s success on an international scale. Since the revival of Bacha Coffee in Marrakech, the Moroccan brand has experienced remarkable expansion in the Middle East and Asia, with 31 locations in 12 major cities, including Dubai, Doha, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong.
Taha Bouqdib, President and CEO of Bacha Coffee: “Europe is a cornerstone of our global expansion strategy. The opening of our coffee house in Paris represents a major milestone and demonstrates our commitment to offering an unrivalled coffee experience, honouring our rich heritage while embracing the future.”
Maranda Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer of Bacha Coffee: “This Parisian address is much more than a boutique: it is an iconic showcase for Bacha Coffee in Europe. We want to offer much more than an exceptional coffee: this destination is a true invitation to travel, a place where each cup tells a story of craftsmanship, passion and know-how. We are proud to share our Moroccan heritage and to inscribe our vision along this emblematic avenue, a symbol of elegance and refinement.”
Bacha Coffee aims to have a presence in all major capitals of the world by 2030, captivating coffee enthusiasts with its vast selection, expertise and consistent quality of 100% Arabica. A dedicated eBoutique for the French and European markets illustrates this commitment to innovation and to offering an omnichannel Bacha Coffee experience that is ever more tailored to its customers' expectations.
To celebrate this opening, Bacha Coffee has collaborated with celebrated French Moroccan artist Mehdi Qotbi to conceive 2,000 serialised pieces of a special edition of the I Love Paris Coffee. Available exclusively at the Bacha Coffee Champs-Élysées boutique, this exceptional gift box, which is part of the Bacha Coffee Signature Nomad collection, beautifully reproduces Mehdi Qotbi’s work which is integrated into the decor of the Parisian flagship. I Love Paris Coffee, a signature fine flavoured brew, invites coffee enthusiasts to take a stroll through the aromas and flavours of the French capital, where ripe forest berries and wild nuts come together to enchant the palate as in a lovers’ embrace. Highlighting the natural resonance between his art and the world of Bacha Coffee, Mehdi Qotbi shares that “coffee has always been the best ally of creators and artists, a source of inspiration and a driving force for creativity that opens new horizons to the imagination”.
