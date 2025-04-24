Dassault Systèmes And Airbus Extend Strategic Partnership To Use Virtual Twins For Next-Generation Programs

Dassault Systèmes and Airbus Extend Strategic Partnership to Use Virtual Twins for Next-Generation Programs



Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform will be used across Airbus, company-wide, for all future generations of civil and military aircraft and helicopters

More than 20,000 users from every business area and the value chain will collaborate and use Dassault Systèmes' virtual twins to improve efficiency, shorten development cycles and reduce costs This is a key milestone in the digital transformation of Airbus' ways of working and the preparation of the next generation of aerospace products



Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and Airbus have extended their long-term strategic partnership, putting the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the heart of lifecycle management of all new Airbus programs for civil and military aircraft and helicopters.

This deployment will support the entire development chain for all Airbus civil and military aircraft and helicopters. More than 20,000 users from every business area, as well as Airbus suppliers, will be able to collaborate more effectively and use virtual twins - on premise or on a sovereign cloud - to shorten development cycles, anticipate and improve production efficiency, and enhance aftersales support - all while reducing costs.

“Digitalization is a key enabler that we are leveraging to support our core priorities, whether it is ramping up the production of our commercial aircraft, preparing the next generation of platforms that will further contribute to the decarbonization of our sector, or pioneering the defense and security solutions of tomorrow," said Guillaume Faury, CEO, Airbus.“This renewed partnership with Dassault Systèmes will play an important role in accelerating our progress towards these goals, while ensuring the highest levels of quality, safety and security throughout the lifecycle of our products and solutions, from design to in-service operations.”

“Our long history of collaboration with Airbus embarks on its next chapter, enabling the entire enterprise and its value chain to innovate globally, efficiently and virtually for decades to come. Airbus can take full advantage of AI-powered generative experiences, and scientific advances in material science, modeling, simulation, production and operation systems efficiency with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This will open new possibilities to imagine, create and produce the experiences that will define the future of the aerospace industry,” said Bernard Charlès, Executive Chairman, Dassault Systèmes.

Dassault Systèmes will provide Airbus with seven industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform:“Program Excellence ,”“Winning Concept ,”“Co-Design to Target ,”“Cleared to Operate ,”“Ready for Rate ,”“Build to Operate ,” and“Keep Them Operating .”1

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions:





ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France Arnaud MALHERBE +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America Natasha LEVANTI +1 (508) 449 8097

EMEA Virginie BLINDENBERG +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China Grace MU +86 10 6536 2288

Japan Reina YAMAGUCHI +81 90 9325 2545

Korea Jeemin JEONG +82 2 3271 6653

India Priyanka PANDEY +91 9886302179

1 The agreement between Dassault Systèmes and Airbus was signed in Q4 2024.

Attachment

Dassault Systèmes and Airbus Extend Strategic Partnership to Use Virtual Twins for Next-Generation Programs