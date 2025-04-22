403
Poás Volcano’S Eruptions Deal Heavy Blow To Costa Rica’S Local Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Costa Rica's Poás Volcano, under close watch by national scientific agencies, has erupted repeatedly since late March 2025. Authorities closed Poás Volcano National Park on March 26 after intensified seismic activity and ash emissions.
The park, which usually draws over 200,000 visitors each year, remains shut with no reopening date. Local businesses, many of which rely almost entirely on tourism, now face severe financial hardship.
On April 8, the volcano sent ash columns up to 1,500 meters above the crater. Experts recorded over 200 high-frequency earthquakes on March 18, and sulfur dioxide emissions peaked at 691 tons per day.
The volcano 's hyperacidic crater lake has shrunk, and gas emissions have increased, worsening the risk to nearby communities. These emissions have caused acid rain, damaging crops and livestock.
Health officials urge residents in Alajuela, Grecia, and Sarchí to wear N95 masks and stay indoors to avoid respiratory issues and eye irritation. Business owners in Poasito and surrounding towns report catastrophic losses.
Some restaurants have seen daily sales drop from 300,000 colones to just 30,000. Many businesses have lost up to 70 percent of their usual income, resulting in layoffs and growing economic vulnerability.
The park's closure during peak tourism periods, including Holy Week, has left shops and restaurants empty. Misinformation on social media and official travel advisories have further discouraged visitors.
Fifty-five companies in the region depend directly on tourism linked to the volcano. Local leaders have appealed to authorities for at least a partial reopening, but safety concerns remain.
The ongoing eruptions highlight the economic risks of relying on natural attractions. Communities continue to wait for conditions to stabilize, but the financial strain grows with each passing day.
