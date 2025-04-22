Former Fortune 500 Exec Launches The Molting Method™ For Leadership, Transformation, And Human Connection In The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eva Karnaukh introduces The Molting MethodTM, a five-stage coaching model helping leaders navigate transformation, AI disruption, and strengthen human connection

Washington, District of Columbia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eva Karnaukh, former Fortune 500 executive and CEO of Voice2Me , officially launches The Molting MethodTM, a transformational coaching framework designed to equip leaders and organizations for lasting growth in an age defined by AI tech and rapid change.



Challenging the conventional metaphor of the butterfly, Karnaukh introduces a new model of transformation inspired by the hermit crab - an animal that continually sheds and rebuilds its shell to survive.“Transformation isn't a one-time event,” says Karnaukh.“In leadership and life, we must outgrow our old structures over and over again.”

The Molting MethodTM outlines a five-stage process: The Squeeze, The Retreat, The Molt, The Hardening, and The Search . Rooted in neuroscience and biology, each stage integrates dialogue practices designed to strengthen human connection and emotional resilience through periods of change.

Early adopters of the method have reported striking results. A mid-sized tech company struggling under AI disruption applied The Molting MethodTM and doubled its market share within a year. Another organization undergoing a high-pressure merger stabilized talent loss and rebuilt leadership trust during the retreat phase.

“In the rush to adapt to AI tech, many executives are missing the human side of transformation,” Karnaukh explains.“The most dangerous moment isn't when you fail - it's when you've outgrown your current environment but keep pretending it still fits.”

Built for today's complex leadership challenges, The Molting MethodTM offers transformational coaching tools that help individuals and teams navigate uncertainty with clarity and purpose. Unlike traditional models, it emphasizes the essential role of emotional hardening, strategic retreat, and conscious dialogue in real-world transformation.

“In an age of AI acceleration and emotional fatigue, leaders need more than slogans. They need a real map for transformation that strengthens human connection rather than replaces it,” says Karnaukh.“Molting is not glamorous - it's gritty, vulnerable work - but it's the only path to sustainable growth.”

Executives, entrepreneurs, and coaches interested in applying The Molting MethodTM are invited to connect with Eva Karnaukh through LinkedIn .

