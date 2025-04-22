Pere Mañé Appointed As New CEO Of Suanfarma

Pere Mañé Appointed As New CEO Of Suanfarma
Most recently, Pere played a key role in the industrial transformation of Esteve , positioning its chemical division as a global benchmark. Under his leadership, the company was recognized as CDMO of the Year – Small Molecules at the DCAT 2025 Leadership Awards , one of the industry's most prestigious honors.
This appointment aligns with Suanfarma's long-term strategic vision. Carlos Alonso , interim CEO since October 2024, will ensure a smooth transition and will remain with the company as Executive Chairman :
"We are confident that Pere's deep sector knowledge, strategic mindset, and leadership experience will be instrumental in strengthening Suanfarma's market position and continuing to deliver high-value solutions to our customers and partners."
Pere's arrival brings decisive momentum to Suanfarma's growth journey. His focus on operational excellence, advanced CDMO capabilities, and strong strategic partnerships will guide the company through its next phase with the following objectives:
Streamlining industrial operations and integrating new technologies
Strengthening relationships with global clients and key suppliers
Accelerating international expansion
Fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability
In the words of Pere Mañé Godina , "Suanfarma has all the elements to lead the future of the industry: a solid foundation, a strong industrial platform, and a high-value international network supported by an exceptional team. I'm excited to begin this new chapter and work together to keep delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions to our clients."
About Suanfarma
Founded in 1993, Suanfarma is a B2B partner in the life sciences sector, committed to health and innovation through the sustainable development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients. With presence in over 70 countries, it has been part of the healthcare-focused investment firm Archimed since 2021.
