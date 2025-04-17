BGL Advises Stonepeak In Its Partnership With Dupré Logistics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $72 billion of assets under management. As a sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, Stonepeak provides capital, operational support, and committed partnerships to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate.

Founded in 1980, Dupré provides energy distribution services, onsite and private fleet services, and strategic capacity brokerage services to a diverse group of blue-chip customers throughout the United States. The Company, headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, has an extensive presence on the Gulf Coast and widespread coverage across the rest of the country. Today, Dupré maintains a fleet of more than 700 trucks and 1,000 professional drivers, and is partnered with more than 16,000 preferred carriers.

Over the last 40 years, Dupré has established an impressive footprint, becoming an integral part of the supply chain in the Sun Belt. With Stonepeak's extensive supply chain expertise and experience with similar transportation and logistics businesses, Dupré will have an expanded toolkit at its disposal to be able to even better deliver for its customers.

BGL's Transportation & Logistics Infrastructure investment banking team, led by Managing Director Craig Decker , has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience representing companies across road, rail, marine, aviation, and infrastructure sectors. Our Transportation & Logistics team is deeply connected across the industries we serve, maintaining strong relationships with strategic and financial buyers.

