Hometogo Turns Dreams Into Reality With The Launch Of A Unique Vacation Rental At The Stadion An Der Alten Försterei, In Partnership With 1. FC Union Berlin

HomeToGo turns dreams into reality with the launch of a unique vacation rental at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, in partnership with 1. FC Union Berlin

Berlin, 16 April 2025 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals and main sponsor of Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin, today unveiled a new unique vacation home in the heart of the iconic Stadion An der Alten Försterei. For the first time ever, fans will be able to apply to stay where legends play in a one-of-a-kind rental, Stadionnächte by HomeToGo , by sharing their Union story and what an overnight visit would mean to them. This is available to book exclusively via HomeToGo: Millions of stays, one home at the Alten Försterei. The Stadion An der Alten Försterei has space for 22,012 match spectators - and, as of now, one cost-free vacation rental for overnight guests. With 1. FC Union Berlin counting over 70,000 members, the club and HomeToGo want to hear from fans about why they should be among the first selected for this unprecedented, one-of-a-kind experience. The ultimate home fixture, Stadionnächte by HomeToGo is situated pitchside with floor-to-ceiling views over Union's legendary turf – the scene of unforgettable moments such as the club's promotion to the Bundesliga and qualification for the UEFA Champions League. The rental features bespoke team-themed Eisern interiors, from the sheets to the stationary, co-designed by HomeToGo and Union to mirror the look and feel of Union's first-team locker room, while providing all the cozy comforts of a vacation home. Included in this standout stay is a private evening stadium tour – and, of course, tickets to a home match taking place on the second day of the pitch-perfect vacation. Best of all: it's free of charge - because some experiences are simply priceless. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder and CEO of HomeToGo: “As Union's main sponsor, HomeToGo is committed to creating unforgettable experiences for its fans. The Union family creates an incredible atmosphere at every home game, and with the launch of Stadionnächte by HomeToGo, we're proud to give something exceptional back to this dedicated community. At HomeToGo, it's our goal to turn vacation rental dreams into reality for every type of traveler by enabling them to book their uniquely perfect stay, and we hope we've hit it into the back of the net with this one. Football fans and travelers with a taste for the extraordinary should stay tuned for more Eisern opportunities and experiences – this is just the kickoff.” Bernd von Geldern, Managing Director of Marketing at 1. FC Union Berlin: “Our stadium is the heart of our club and has always been a home for us Unioners. As our main sponsor and official travel partner, HomeToGo is now bringing to life creative experiences that highlight the unique character of the Alte Försterei. Together, we want to turn bold ideas into reality - and we're thrilled that with Stadionnächte by HomeToGo, we can now offer unforgettable experiences beyond the pitch.” HOW TO APPLY FOR A CHANCE TO STAY IN STADIONNÄCHTE BY HOMETOGO For the chance to snap up a unique stay in Stadionnächte by HomeToGo, fans should submit their application by making a €0 booking request for the dates listed below, via . This is no ordinary vacation rental; it's key that those selected to spend the night here truly understand just how special this experience is. Fans are therefore required to submit as part of their booking request a short statement or story about their relationship with Union and the Stadion An der Alten Försterei - the emotion, creativity, or originality behind which should qualify them for an overnight stay. The guests chosen for the inaugural stay, which is open exclusively to members of Union Berlin, will be selected from a shortlist by Union representatives. The second stay is open to everyone, and the guests will be chosen from a shortlist by public voting on social media. Bookings will be available starting on 22 April and closing on 29 April for stays taking place on the Fridays ahead of the two final home games of the 2024/25 season. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Details on timing:

The first overnight stay taking place on 2 May opens exclusively to 1. FC Union Berlin club members for booking applications on 22 April at 10:00 CEST and closes on 23 April at 10:00 CEST.

The second overnight stay taking place on 9 May opens to the general public for booking applications on 28 April at 10:00 CEST and closes on 29 April at 10:00 CEST. For judging criteria and full contest details, see the Terms & Conditions . Fans can learn more by visiting Stadionnächte by HomeToGo and following @HomeToGo and @1 on Instagram. Media note: Image assets for editorial use are available here .



About 1. FC Union Berlin



The starting point for football in Köpenick was in the spring of 1906 when SV Olympia were founded in the Oberschöneweide district, a club who would emerge after a few transformations and changes of name, as 1. FC Union Berlin e.V. on 20 January 1966. With around 70,000 members and around 375,000 spectators per season in their home stadium, the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, 1. FC Union Berlin are one of the largest and most famous football clubs in Germany.



Through its professional men's team, Union are one of 36 licensees of the DFL (German Football League) and have been part of the Bundesliga, the top division in German professional football, since 2019. In the 2023/24 season, the club participated in the UEFA Champions League, the most important club competition in European football, for the first time in their history.



The Stadion An der Alten Försterei, which has been the club's home ground since 1920, currently holds 22,012 spectators and will be expanded to a capacity of more than 40,000 in the coming years.

About HomeToGo Group



HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals. HomeToGo is the official main sponsor and travel partner of Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo_PRO, the Company's B2B segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions for everyone who wants to be successful within vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: Media Contact

