403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Maxi Sánchez Leads Exhibition Match at Padel Edition Grand Opening, sponsored by MERED in Dubai
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Maxi Sánchez Leads Exhibition Match at Padel Edition Grand Opening, sponsored by MERED in Dubai
Dubai, UAE, 16th April 2025 – Padel Edition, Dubai’s premier new padel club, celebrated its official Grand Opening on April 11, 2025, with an electrifying exhibition match headlined by former World No. 1 Maxi Sánchez. The event brought together a stellar lineup of international top players, including Alex Arroyo, Edu Alonso, Fran Guerrero, and Marc Quílez, who thrilled spectators with a high-energy showcase of professional padel. Among the notable attendees was Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi, a Board Member at the UAE Padel Association, underscoring the growing support for padel in the sports community.
The opening of Padel Edition marks a significant moment for Dubai, a city quickly becoming a key destination for sports and luxury living. The club features eight professional-grade courts, a luxurious recovery suite, and a serene fitness studio. The event was presented in partnership with MERED, an award-winning real estate developer known for its innovative approach to lifestyle-focused developments, and ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, one of the official title sponsors.
Rafi Istanboull, Co-Founder of Padel Edition commented: ”To our incredible community, you are the soul of this club. What began as a shared love for padel has grown into a true family. You’ve created a welcoming space where friendships thrive, and the game unites us. Thank you for making this club feel like home.”
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: “We’re excited to support the rise of padel and contribute to the growth of a more dynamic, active lifestyle for residents and visitors. Through our unique Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends Program, we have been able to bring renowned athletes to the UAE, creating unforgettable experiences that entertain and inspire but also champion a vibrant culture of healthy living.”
The growth of padel in the UAE aligns with the country’s broader sports development strategy, with the local sports industry projected to exceed $129 million by 2025. Government initiatives are playing a crucial role in diversifying the sector and creating new opportunities for international partnerships and talent. Padel’s rapid growth reflects Dubai’s ambition to expand its sports offerings and solidify its status as a global destination for both emerging sports and elite athletes.
As Dubai continues to enhance its reputation as a global centre for sports and luxury living, Padel Edition offers a refined sporting experience within an exclusive setting. The club’s advanced facilities cater to athletes of all levels, encouraging community engagement and promoting wellness.
To learn more about Padel Edition, visit their website at padeledition.ae. For details on MERED and ICONIC Residences, visit mered.ae.
About Padel Edition
The 60,000 sq ft facility features eight indoor padel courts, contemporary lounge areas, and a sleek, modern design. Players can relax, socialize, and train at every level. Beyond the game, members enjoy access to a dedicated recovery zone with contrast therapy, a Studio Edition offering mobility and yoga classes, and high-end Bork-equipped bathrooms. Coming soon: Face Editions, combining facial massage, neck, and shoulder therapy. To complete the experience, Baristro offers a curated menu of healthy food and beverages in a vibrant social setting.
Dubai, UAE, 16th April 2025 – Padel Edition, Dubai’s premier new padel club, celebrated its official Grand Opening on April 11, 2025, with an electrifying exhibition match headlined by former World No. 1 Maxi Sánchez. The event brought together a stellar lineup of international top players, including Alex Arroyo, Edu Alonso, Fran Guerrero, and Marc Quílez, who thrilled spectators with a high-energy showcase of professional padel. Among the notable attendees was Eisa Sharif Al Marzooqi, a Board Member at the UAE Padel Association, underscoring the growing support for padel in the sports community.
The opening of Padel Edition marks a significant moment for Dubai, a city quickly becoming a key destination for sports and luxury living. The club features eight professional-grade courts, a luxurious recovery suite, and a serene fitness studio. The event was presented in partnership with MERED, an award-winning real estate developer known for its innovative approach to lifestyle-focused developments, and ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina, one of the official title sponsors.
Rafi Istanboull, Co-Founder of Padel Edition commented: ”To our incredible community, you are the soul of this club. What began as a shared love for padel has grown into a true family. You’ve created a welcoming space where friendships thrive, and the game unites us. Thank you for making this club feel like home.”
Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, added: “We’re excited to support the rise of padel and contribute to the growth of a more dynamic, active lifestyle for residents and visitors. Through our unique Iconic Talents & Iconic Legends Program, we have been able to bring renowned athletes to the UAE, creating unforgettable experiences that entertain and inspire but also champion a vibrant culture of healthy living.”
The growth of padel in the UAE aligns with the country’s broader sports development strategy, with the local sports industry projected to exceed $129 million by 2025. Government initiatives are playing a crucial role in diversifying the sector and creating new opportunities for international partnerships and talent. Padel’s rapid growth reflects Dubai’s ambition to expand its sports offerings and solidify its status as a global destination for both emerging sports and elite athletes.
As Dubai continues to enhance its reputation as a global centre for sports and luxury living, Padel Edition offers a refined sporting experience within an exclusive setting. The club’s advanced facilities cater to athletes of all levels, encouraging community engagement and promoting wellness.
To learn more about Padel Edition, visit their website at padeledition.ae. For details on MERED and ICONIC Residences, visit mered.ae.
About Padel Edition
The 60,000 sq ft facility features eight indoor padel courts, contemporary lounge areas, and a sleek, modern design. Players can relax, socialize, and train at every level. Beyond the game, members enjoy access to a dedicated recovery zone with contrast therapy, a Studio Edition offering mobility and yoga classes, and high-end Bork-equipped bathrooms. Coming soon: Face Editions, combining facial massage, neck, and shoulder therapy. To complete the experience, Baristro offers a curated menu of healthy food and beverages in a vibrant social setting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment