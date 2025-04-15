ANGEL's ENVY ® Releases Newest Cellar Collection Series, Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished In French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To create the Vol. 5, Straight Rye Whiskey aged up to 7 years was finished in French Oak Extra Añejo tequila barrels for up to 12 months, then blended with an older Straight Rye Whiskey, aged for over 11 years, to lock the entire flavor profile together into a cohesive, yet layered experience. Martin traveled to Hacienda PATRÓN, the home of PATRÓN Tequila's distillery in Jalisco, Mexico to select the barrels, immersing himself in the world of tequila making.

"This launch is very special to me as the first Cellar Collection innovation for ANGEL'S ENVY that I oversaw from beginning to end. As a part of the vision, we collaborated with PATRÓN Tequila's Master Distiller, David Rodriguez, to identify a parallel between the production processes. We are always striving to showcase the unique character of a finishing cask and how it can amplify our base whiskey's dynamic flavor – this release embodies that particularly well," said Owen Martin, Master Distiller.

A golden caramel color, the new Cellar Collection expression is floral and fruit-forward on the nose, with a toasty vanilla and subtle clove smokiness. Flavors of baking spices and cracked pepper are tempered by notes of herbal agave for an earthy tobacco and brown sugar taste. The French oak finish ensures the liquid is soft and balanced, with orange blossom honey and tropical fruits.

Cellar Collection Series Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels is housed in a special-edition gift box, featuring a number of symbols, including the agave plant, reflecting the innovative union of flavors and ANGEL'S ENVY's continued pursuit of excellence. It will be available at retailers nationwide and on ReserveBar (where eligible) for an SRP of $269.99 per 750ml bottle. Additionally, 500Main members can enter a lottery launching today, for a chance to purchase a bottle for in-person pick-up at the Distillery on May 31.

For more information and purchasing details, visit or on Instagram, @angelsenvy.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE ANGEL'S ENVY