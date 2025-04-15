Medāna Enters The Spanish Market With An AI Platform To Transform Healthcare Across Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Company, Based in Lisbon and Backed by Strategic Funding, Begins Its Expansion Into Spain with a Collaborative and Innovative Model







LISBON, Portugal, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spain is about to welcome one of the most disruptive technologies in digital health. Medāna ( ), the global startup founded by Dr. Tal Patalon , has announced its strategic entry into the Spanish healthcare market as part of its broader European expansion from Portugal.

The company is aiming to bridge the gap between AI and the lack of real world implementations, and developed a state-of-the-art AI infrastructure seamlessly integrated into existing health organization systems, including hospitals, insurance and pharma companies. Its platform analyzes clinical, genetic data in real time, enabling advanced multi-omics based algorithm validation & health scoring, transforming existing health organizations data & workflows, into a dynamic, proactive and AI ready environment.

Medāna reduces delays in treatment, and empowers both patients and healthcare providers - improving outcomes and optimizing care pathways, identifying the next best step for patients and populations.

“Spain has exceptional professionals, a solid hospital network, and a clear openness to innovation. We want to collaborate with the Spanish ecosystem to accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare,” says Dr. Tal Patalon, Medāna's Co-Founder & CEO.

Dr. Patalon, MD, LLB, MBA, an active clinician specialized in family and emergency medicine, recognized by Nature magazine as one of the global changemakers shaping the future of medicine, is also Head of R&D at Maccabi Healthcare Services, and a contributor to Forbes.com on health innovation. Following market entry in Portugal, Medāna is initiating its activity with Spanish healthcare organizations. The company also brings economic value through the creation of skilled jobs, changing and growing the health ecosystem.

With €2M initial investment from Maccabi Foundation, a strategic investor and leading healthcare organization, and its operational hub in Lisbon, Medāna positions itself as a key player in Europe's healthtech landscape. Its technology has already attracted interest from investment funds and institutional stakeholders.

The company now invites Spanish hospitals, insurers, pharma, investors, and public health leaders to join its vision: a smarter, more sustainable, and patient-centered healthcare future - resulting in personalized, proactive, and transformed medicine.

