Penfed Credit Union Renews Partnership With Sabré Cook For 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "PenFed thrives in partnering with the best," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO James Schenck. "Sabré's drive, determination, and results are without equal, and we are proud to continue supporting a winning driver with the ambition to achieve victory on and off the track."

Established in 1935, PenFed Credit Union is one of the nation's largest credit unions, serving nearly 3 million members worldwide with over $31 billion in assets. Offering a wide range of financial products, including credit cards, auto loans, and mortgages, PenFed is dedicated to helping its members achieve financial success. Through partnerships like the one with Sabré Cook, PenFed continues to support excellence, ambition, and the pursuit of greatness.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue my partnership with PenFed Credit Union for another season in Porsche Carrera Cup North America," said Sabré Cook. "This championship presents an incredible challenge to any driver, and with PenFed's support, I'm looking forward to making the most of every opportunity and pushing for strong results throughout the season."

Cook has already completed her first two races of the season at Sebring International Raceway, showing strong pace in her 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup campaign. Now, she looks ahead to the next event at the Miami International Autodrome at the beginning of May, where she will compete on the high-profile stage alongside Formula 1.

Fans can follow Sabré Cook's journey throughout the season via her official social media channels and at PorscheCarreraCup . Watch all races live on Peacock, IMSA TV, and IMSA's YouTube channel.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving nearly 3 million members worldwide with over $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union