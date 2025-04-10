403
TIM Invests R$ 1 Billion To Double 5G Coverage In São Paulo By October
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TIM, Brazil's telecommunications giant, announced a R$ 1 billion ($170 million) investment to expand and modernize its 5G network in São Paulo by October 2025.
This initiative, part of its annual R$ 4-5 billion national investment plan, marks the company's largest modernization effort to date. The project aims to double 5G coverage in the state, increasing service from 100 to 200 municipalities.
The compan will upgrade its existing network of 3,000 antennas in São Paulo's capital while installing 700 new sites across interior cities. These include regions covered by area codes such as 11, 12, and 19, targeting cities like Campinas and Sorocaba.
TIM plans to implement advanced technologies like 5G Standalone for faster speeds and lower latency. Equipment suppliers Huawei and Nokia will support installations in urban and rural areas.
TIM executives emphasized the strategic importance of São Paulo, which contributes significantly to Brazil's economy. The expansion will improve connectivity for over 10 million customers in the region while freeing bandwidth for existing 4G users.
This enhanced infrastructure aims to boost data consumption and drive revenue growth through value-added services. Beyond network upgrades, TIM will open 30 new stores across São Paulo state, including a flagship concept store in the capital.
This represents a 20% increase in its retail footprint. The company believes physical stores remain vital for customer engagement despite e-commerce growth.
The investment underscores TIM's commitment to consolidating its leadership in Brazil's telecom market. By doubling its 5G coverage and enhancing customer experience, TIM positions itself for long-term growth in one of Brazil's most competitive regions.
