E Ink Unveils 75” Spectra™ 6 Display, Setting A New Standard For Vivid And Sustainable Digital Signage

BILLERICA, Mass., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Ink (8069.TW) the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in electronic paper (ePaper) technology, today announced the launch of its largest E Ink SpectraTM 6 form factor to date, a 75” full-color ePaper display module.

The debut of the Spectra 6 75” follows this year's launch of the E Ink KaleidoTM 3 75” during ISE , as E Ink continues to prioritize larger formats across its ePaper portfolio. Initial sample modules will be available in Q4 of 2025 to the partners who presented at Touch Taiwan 2025 in collaboration with E Ink.

“Our new 75” Spectra 6 display marks a significant milestone in E Ink's commitment to delivering cutting-edge, sustainable digital signage,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.“By combining a highly saturated, full-color ePaper experience with extreme energy efficiency, we're giving advertisers, brands and retailers an innovative way to engage customers while reducing their environmental impact. We're excited to see how partners will harness this technology to transform indoor digital advertising applications.”

The 75” Spectra 6 modules can be equipped with E Ink RippleTM , the next-generation waveform and algorithm architecture that enables smoother display updates and expands color options. The newest waveform transitions can increase dwell time from customers and engagement for advertisements.

Applications and use cases include advertisements, information displays and wayfinding signage, as well as corporate and retail branding exhibits. The larger form factor helps drive engagement and enhances communication via vivid color ePaper displays. Key features of E Ink Spectra 6 modules include:



Rich, vivid colors for commercial displays

Extreme energy efficiency with an operating temperature ranging from 0-50 °C Optimizing space utility by transforming static poster spaces into dynamic displays, enabling effortless and energy-efficient content updates without manual intervention



By using power only when updating content, E Ink's ePaper technology is highly energy-efficient and non-emissive-relying on ambient light rather than a constant backlight. This design significantly reduces power consumption and carbon emissions compared to both paper and LCDs. Under its PESG (Product, Environment, Social, and Governance) framework, E Ink delivers low-carbon solutions that accelerate this sustainable transition. According to FTSE Russell, a global index provider, 99.9% of E Ink's product sales revenue qualifies as green, while Moody's, a leading credit rating agency, has verified the company's green loans as compliant with Green Loan Principles. These recognitions underscore E Ink's strong environmental performance and alignment with international sustainability standards.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for their efforts by receiving, validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

