Mondän Launches The First VR-Powered Design-On-Demand Platform To Bring Professional Interior Design To Everyday Homeowners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch comes at a critical time. The U.S. interior design industry is valued at over, yet millions of everyday homeowners remain priced out of traditional services. Instead, they turn to DIY platforms like Pinterest and Houzz for inspiration - but often end up stuck, overwhelmed, and lacking the know-how to execute their vision. A recent study found that, pointing to the urgent need for faster, more affordable, and more guided solutions.

Unlike mood boards or AI-generated suggestions, Mondän delivers complete, professionally designed rooms that can be explored in full 360° views. Each design package includes a curated, shoppable product list tailored to real-world space dimensions, style preferences, and budget ranges - giving users everything they need to bring a polished room to life, without the long consultation process or overwhelming decisions typical of custom design.

"The design industry has left millions of people behind - told to wait until they had more money, more time, or fewer responsibilities," said Jan Odesanya, founder of Mondän, who spent 15 years working in tech before becoming a trained interior designer. "I believe having a beautiful home is a right, not a privilege. Mondän was built to make polished, professional design practical, personal, and possible for everyday people - without the five-figure price tag."

At launch, Mondän offers nearly 100 complete room designs across a wide range of styles and aesthetics, each curated by professional interior designers to meet different lifestyles, budgets, and personal tastes. Whether users are seeking contemporary minimalism, cozy traditional, bold eclectic, or anything in between, Mondän provides thoughtfully crafted room designs to fit their needs.

Homeowners can browse curated rooms, explore each space using immersive 360° technology, instantly shop every piece needed to complete the design - and, for an additional fee, personalize their selections to match their specific preferences - all through a single, intuitive platform.

Mondän also offers flexible options like Seasonal Edits starting at $299 - curated accessories and décor refreshes designed to update a room without replacing major furniture - and full room designs for complete transformations. Whether starting from scratch or simply updating a few elements, Mondän's modular approach makes it easy to design at any stage, for any budget.

The virtual launch event will take place on April 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET . Attendees will receive exclusive early access to upcoming features and launch-day-only perks - including 50% off any full room design and $99 Seasonal Edits (normally $299).

Mondän is now available for free download on iOS and Android.

To learn more and download the app, visit .

About Mondän

Founded on the belief that a beautiful home is a right, not a privilege, Mondän is the first VR-powered, design-on-demand platform delivering professionally curated, fully shoppable room designs with immersive 360° exploration technology. Founded by Jan Odesanya, who spent 15 years working in tech before becoming a trained interior designer, Mondän bridges the gap between DIY inspiration and professional-grade execution, creating a new middle ground for homeowners. By combining expert design curation with cutting-edge virtual experiences, Mondän is redefining what's possible for modern living spaces - making polished, professional design faster, easier, and more accessible than ever.

