Election Of Auditor And Indipendent Sustainablity Reporting Assurance Service Provider Of Maxima Grupė, Uab
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Vilniaus prekyba” being the sole shareholder of MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB (hereinafter – the Company) adopted resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (legal entity code 111473315) as the audit firm of the Company to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company and the audit of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027. Moreover, PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB was elected as the consolidated sustainability reporting assurance service provider for the Company to provide sustainability reporting assurance services for the period 2025–2027.
