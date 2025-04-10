Home And Heart Of Global Toblerone Production: Mondelēz International Invests ~65 Million Swiss Francs (CHF) In Its Tobl...

A state-of-the-art production line scheduled to go into operation in autumn 2025 is about to be installed in our Bern manufacturing facility, to expand capacity following growing demand for premium chocolate. Alongside the new line, Mondelēz is also upscaling its chocolate and nougat making facility, upgrading the site infrastructure and logistics.

Thanks to this investment, Bern will become the“Center of Excellence” for Toblerone, from where the brand and its chocolate expertise is exported all over the world. It is one of the most important investments within Mondelēz International's chocolate European production network in the last 10 years.

As part of Mondelēz's ambition to become the number one player in Chocolate by 2030, our iconic 117-year-old brand Toblerone is poised to grow globally within the premium segment, leveraging its strong global awareness, uniqueness, and leadership in World Travel Retail business.

The investment is both an expression of the traditional brand's growth ambitions and a clear commitment to Bern as the home and heart of the production, where Toblerone was founded in 1908 and where around 90 percent of its products sold worldwide are produced. As a testimony to this rich heritage, the Swiss flag will soon adorn the packaging of the Toblerone tablets that are manufactured in Bern – to emphasize where the chocolate is made.

“Toblerone is one of the most famous chocolate brands in the world with tremendous potential,” said Iain Livingston, President, Toblerone & World Travel Retail .“Our center of excellence in Switzerland, from where we proudly bring our brand and chocolate expertise around the world, is key to the brand's growth ambition to win in the premium segment.”

Tim Spickenbaum, Director of the production facility in Bern, adds:“Our plant has been a cornerstone of the Toblerone production for decades. Already today we manufacture on average 4 million Toblerone products per production day. We are therefore delighted about the planned modernizations and investments, which will not only enhance our manufacturing capacity but also solidify Bern's position as the home and heart of the triangular brand icon.”

Toblerone Fast Facts: Did You Know?



Toblerone was invented in Switzerland by Theodor Tobler and Emil Baumann in 1908.

“Toblerone” is a play on words from the names 'Tobler' and 'Torrone', the Italian name for honey-almond nougat. The special feature is the triangular shape of the tablet. Since 1985, Toblerone has been produced at the factory in Bern, Switzerland, where today around 90 percent of Toblerone products sold worldwide are manufactured.

