Orrön Energy Publishes It’S Annual And Sustainability Report For 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) is pleased to announce the publication of it's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024 and encourages shareholders to read or download the report on Orrön Energy's website, For shareholders who would like to receive a printed copy of the Annual and Sustainability Report 2024, this can be requested on Orrön Energy's website or by telephone on +46 8 440 54 50.





For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson

Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Jenny Sandström

Communications Lead

Tel: +41 79 431 63 68

This information is information that Orrön Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09.00 CEST on 9 April 2025.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm:“ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy's core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics, the UK, Germany and France. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“will”,“would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company's control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

