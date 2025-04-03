Utility Named One Of Timeâ€Tms Top Greentech Companies Of 2025, Honored For Breakthrough Hydrogen Innovation

H2Gen System

Ranked #59 Globally and #32 in the U.S., Utilityâ€TMs H2GenÂ® Technology is Driving the Clean Energy Transition in Hard-to-Abate Industries

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Utility , a clean hydrogen technology leader, has been named one of the Worldâ€TMs Top GreenTech Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statistaâ€”earning the #59 spot globally and #32 in the U.S.After a rigorous analysis of more than 8,000 companies across six continents, Utility was selected based on its standout innovation, measurable climate impact, and economic hydrogen solutions. The companyâ€TMs H2Gentechnology is able to economically decarbonize steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemical sectorsâ€”without sacrificing business performance or costs.â€œOur ranking among the worldâ€TMs leading GreenTech innovators reinforces Utilityâ€TMs mission to accelerate the economic energy transition in industries that are typically the hardest to abate,â€ said Parker Meeks , CEO of Utility. â€œWeâ€TMre proud to offer a solution thatâ€TMs not only scalable and commercially ready but also delivers meaningful economic and environmental results.â€Utilityâ€TMs patented H2Gensystem uses industrial off-gases and biogases to convert water into high-purity, low-to-negative carbon hydrogenâ€”without requiring renewable electricity. In the process, it also generates a high-concentration COâ‚‚ stream that enables economical carbon capture. H2Genâ€TMs modular, compact, and scalable design makes it easy to integrate into existing industrial assets and infrastructure. H2Gen systems give industry leaders a flexible and economical path to meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.While many industrial companies face significant challenges in addressing climate change while maintaining profitable operations, Utilityâ€TMs clean hydrogen production system is a compelling, actionable solution for customers that need to economically decarbonize while integrating seamlessly into their existing operations.About Utility:Utility Global, the American clean hydrogen leader, pioneers hydrogen solutions that power the economic energy transition for hard-to-abate industries such as steel, mobility, upstream oil & gas, refining, and chemicals. Our breakthrough H2Gen technology harnesses energy from diluted, low-value industrial off-gases and various biogases to produce high-purity, low-to-negative carbon intensity hydrogen from waterâ€”without electricity. H2Gen systems are operationally flexible and integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, enabling practical, cost-effective decarbonization.H2Gen also produces a high-concentration COâ‚‚ stream, simplifying and reducing the cost of carbon capture. Designed to be modular, scalable, and with the smallest footprint, H2Gen empowers customers to convert low-value inputs into high-value clean energy, fuels, or feedstocks. The technology helps industrial clients meet both business and sustainability goals on their energy transition journey.Utility is a portfolio company of Ara Partners ( ), a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. For more information on Utilityâ€TMs solutions and services details, visit .

Nicolia Wiles

PRIME|PR

+1 512-698-7373

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.