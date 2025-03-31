Enefit Green Took The Final Investment Decision Regarding 45 MW Strzałkowo Solar Farm

Strzałkowo solar farm is planned to become operational in the summer of 2026 and its projected annual production volume will be about 45 GWh. 75% of expected production is covered by a 15-year indexed CfD.

