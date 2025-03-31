Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enefit Green Took The Final Investment Decision Regarding 45 MW Strzałkowo Solar Farm


2025-03-31 10:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enefit Green has taken the final investment decision to construct the 45 MW Strzałkowo solar farm in Poland, investing approximately €26 million.

Strzałkowo solar farm is planned to become operational in the summer of 2026 and its projected annual production volume will be about 45 GWh. 75% of expected production is covered by a 15-year indexed CfD.


