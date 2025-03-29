Vinsmera Group To Invest ₹2,000 Cr In Jewellery Retail And Manufacturing Expansion In UAE And India

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network): Vinsmera Group, a global jewellery enterprise promoted by the Kambrath brothers – Dinesh Kambrath, Anil Kambrath, Manoj Kambrath, and Krishnan Kambrath – has announced an investment of ₹2,000 crore over the next two years to establish a premium jewellery retail chain and advanced manufacturing units in the UAE and India. This expansion aligns with Group's vision to redefine jewellery retail with innovation, sustainability, and world-class craftsmanship.

The first phase of the expansion in the UAE includes two flagship showrooms each in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and one in Sharjah, alongside development of a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Sharjah. The UAE operations will focus on catering to retail and wholesale markets, leveraging the country's status as a global jewellery hub. The present production facility in Sharjah is one of the largest in the region, spanning 50,000 square feet and implementing eco-friendly practices such as hydrogen fuel usage, reinforcing Vinsmera's commitment to environmental sustainability.

'Vinsmera is set to bring a new era of excellence in jewellery retail and manufacturing, blending heritage with modern innovation. UAE, with its dynamic marketplace and discerning clientele, is a key pillar in our global expansion strategy,' said Dinesh Kambrath, Co-Founder of Vinsmera Group.

The investment is expected to create approximately 2,500 jobs across its retail and manufacturing operations, with strong focus on empowering women in jewellery sector. Currently, the Group employs over 1,000 individuals, with women comprising a significant part of the workforce.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Vinsmera, further strengthening the brand's identity in the Middle East and beyond. The first Vinsmera retail store in India will go on stream in Kozhikode, Kerala, by the end of April, featuring a 10,000-square-foot showroom. It will be followed by the opening of a new showroom on MG Road in Kochi, Kerala.

With over three decades of expertise in jewellery design, manufacturing, wholesale and export, Vinsmera Group caters to top jewellery brands across India, the Gulf, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its wholesale units in Dubai, Kannur, and Thrissur supply finely crafted jewellery to global markets, reinforcing the Group's leadership in the industry.

The UAE expansion reflects Vinsmera's dedication to offering world-class designs, exceptional quality, and sustainable practices, setting new benchmarks in the jewellery sector.