Kuwait Pursues Energy 'White Certificate' - Min.
1/28/2025 3:06:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet reviewed recommendations of the economic ministerial committee, with Minister of Electricity, Water and renewable energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri briefing the council with the ministry's procedures regarding the 'white certificate', concerning the country's transformation in energy consumption.
The aforementioned statement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereedah Abdullah Al-Mousherji after the weekly Cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Tuesday. (more)
