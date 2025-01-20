Trump To Office With A 21-Gun Salute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON -- Ahead of Trump's oath taking, the designated vice president Jd Vance swore in.

Trump, shortly before his coronation, had headed with company of his spouse Melania to the White House where they met Biden and his wife at the Oval Office. They all emerged later to proceed to the Capitol.

Despite woes, Biden expressed optimism saying in remarks to journalists earlier that he was feeling well in such a "beautiful day." Biden added that he had left a letter at the Oval Office for but declined to reveal its contents. (end)









