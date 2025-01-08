Iran’s agricultural shipments to EAEU rise by 21 percent in 2024

(MENAFN) Iran’s agricultural exports to the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have increased by 21 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–December 21, 2024), compared to the same period in 2023, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.



According to IRICA, Iran exported 594,491 tons of agricultural products worth USD467 million to the EAEU members, showing a seven percent growth in weight year on year.



In mid-December, EAEU Minister of Trade Andrey Slepnev emphasized the significance of the free trade agreement with Iran, describing the country’s strategic location as a key partner along the southern borders of the EAEU and a vital player in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INST).



Slepnev also highlighted Iran’s progress in import substitution, technological advancements, and its resilience against sanctions. He added that the ratification process of the trade agreement had been completed in four of the EAEU member states, with plans to finalize the agreement at the upcoming EAEU leaders' summit in Saint Petersburg in December 2024, ensuring its implementation early in 2025.

