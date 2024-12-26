PR Advisory Note – 100% Metito Acquisition Led by The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF)

(MENAFN- Edelman Smithfield) Background:

The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), a leading energy-focused impact fund, has led a consortium to acquire a 100% stake in Metito Utilities, a global investor, developer and operator of sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets. This milestone acquisition underscores TAEF’s strategic focus on delivering impactful investments in sustainable infrastructure projects that align with its vision of driving long-term economic growth and resource optimization across the Arab region. The other shareholders include the Ghandour family and Zamil Group Investment Company.

Announcement Highlights:

• Strategic Alignment: The acquisition reinforces TAEF’s commitment to supporting critical infrastructure that addresses regional challenges like water scarcity, energy resource efficiency, and sustainable development.

• Metito Utilities’ Leadership: With a strong portfolio of over 35 successful concessions, Metito Untilities is a global investor, developer and operator of sustainable water management solutions and climate-resilient water assets.

• Future Growth: TAEF will leverage its expertise and financial strength to accelerate Metito Utilities’ expansion into new markets while maintaining its commitment to environmental stewardship and economic impact.

Media Access and Additional Information:

To ensure accurate reporting and foster informed discussions, the following materials will be made available upon request:

• Official Press Release (under embargo)

• Interview opportunities with Maheur Mourali, Chief Investment Officer at TAEF.



Suggested Messaging Guidelines for Media Use:

• Highlight TAEF’s dual focus on traditional and sustainable energy infrastructure, avoiding terms like “decarbonization” or “carbon-neutrality.”

• Frame the acquisition as part of a broader mission to enable economic prosperity and environmental stewardship.

• Emphasize the collaborative nature of the partnership and its impact on regional development.

Contact for Media Inquiries:



Zara Siddiqui

Edelman Smithfield

Email: ...

Mobile: +966 54 651 3977



Raeda Al-Sarayreh

The Arab Energy Fund

Email: ...

Mobile: +966 55 9816636



________________________________________

About The Arab Energy Fund



The Arab Energy Fund is a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector established in 1974 by the ten Arab oil-exporting countries. The Arab Energy Fund’s mission is to enable a secure and sustainable energy future for the region through a comprehensive range of financing and direct equity solutions and expert advisory services across the entire energy value chain to leading public and private sector business partners in 25 countries. The Arab Energy Fund applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially-linked projects comprising 20% of its USD 5.3bn loan portfolio. The Arab Energy Fund is the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s, ‘AA’ by Fitch and ‘AA-’ by S&P.

View The Arab Energy Fund’s ESG Policy Framework here.

For more information about The Arab Energy Fund, please visit:





MENAFN26122024007287015632ID1109032200