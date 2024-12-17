Story Behind In-App Purchases: What Makes Users Spend?

(MENAFN- Honeygain)

Have you ever wondered what convinced you to press that Buy button on an application? You might assume it was your choice, but little did you know that the app owners used a series of tactics to get you to purchase something.

Most of the apps we use daily have some type of in-app purchases, be it physical objects you order or virtual ones. Thus, it is one of the most common monetization strategies around. Let’s see how modern apps propel users to buy and make it natural.

More on in-app purchases

In-app purchases can mean many things. They can relate to paying for monthly or yearly subscriptions to access the app's full perks. In other cases, they might be one-off purchases, like purchasing more in-game money for boosts or special equipment.

For instance, many mobile games have a limited number of ‘player lives.’ Without them, people cannot continue playing. Two options can be used here: ads or in-app purchases. Regardless of which people choose, they benefit the app creators.

App owners might be more inclined to use app monetization strategies that do not require users’ money. Thus, they can use ads or unique SDKs (Software Development Kits) to earn money with their apps . For example, one potentially successful option is to give users access to premium versions or app features in exchange for sharing unused internet bandwidth. Then, users feel like they do not need to pay anything and still get to enjoy exclusive access.

Why users make in-app purchases

Different factors can influence people to spend money through applications. Mainly, it refers to the following reasons (or a combination).

Building trust and curiosity

App developers aim to establish a relationship with their users. Essentially, they want users to trust their application and realize its value. When users think that they see tangible benefits from the app, this attitude significantly increases the likelihood of conversion. Furthermore, many strategies can focus on making the user wonder how much better the app might be if they buy a subscription.

Clever UX and UI designs

Many app creators focus on optimizing their applications for conversions. People don’t want to feel forced to purchase; instead, they wish to have a seamless flow. Applications that achieve this allow users to advance at their own pace and discover their benefits. The most popular strategies for getting to this stage include the following:

● Convincing and well-timed call-to-action buttons.

● Pop-up messages appear when users show the intention to exit the app.

● Limited-time offers on discounts or special offers.

● Reward systems for being a loyal user.

● Convenient checkout process.

● Giving free users access to a limited version of the app.

Personalized content

Applications that focus on e-commerce have mastered this trick. Throughout your experience on the app, they likely have a general idea of your interests. Thus, they can focus on personalizing what you see, bringing offers that interest you front and center.

Additionally, since cart abandonment is high for most industries, businesses have devised strategies to bring users back. For example, if you collect and abandon a cart, you might receive a follow-up email to your inbox. In it, the service encourages you to hurry and purchase said items before someone else. It serves as a great reminder and might convince some to buy.

Push notifications

Push notifications are brief messages from apps you see directly on your mobile device. They usually aim to drive user engagement or conversion. While not consistent, well-written and timed push notifications can convince people to buy. For instance, they may inform users about special offers or limited-time sales.

Small transactions

Microtransactions on mobile applications are relatively small. Thus, many users might not regard their purchase as expensive, so they won’t feel the shopper's remorse or hesitate too much before purchasing.

Entertainment

The motivator through entertainment means that app developers give users incentives to continue having fun. This is common in mobile games with limited player time. If people reach a certain point, they don’t mind paying a little extra to enjoy the app longer.

Conclusion

Apps can convince people that staying or paying is worth it. Sometimes, it can bring you value through item purchases or time well spent. Yet, it’s always best to take some time before committing. Is it just a flash sale motivating you, or do you need that item?

