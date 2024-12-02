Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) fans have an exciting day ahead with numerous matches scheduled across various leagues and competitions. Here's a comprehensive list of today's key fixtures and where to watch them live.

Indian Super League

The day kicks off with an Indian Super League match:





11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan (OneFootball)







11:00 AM: Botafogo (PB) vs Flamengo (Youtube/@paulistao)



03:00 PM: Palmeiras vs Minas Brasília (BandSports and Youtube/@paulistao)



05:45 PM: Vila Nova vs Red Bull Bragantino (Youtube/@paulistao)

08:00 PM: São Paulo vs Internacional (BandSports and Youtube/@paulistao)







01:00 PM: Al-Ahli Saudi vs Esteghlal (Disney+)

03:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd (ESPN 4 and Disney+)







02:00 PM: Fenerbahça vs Gaziantep (Disney+)

02:00 PM: Hatayspor vs Besiktas (Disney+)





04:30 PM: Germany vs Italy (ESPN 2 and Disney+)





04:45 PM: Roma vs Atalanta (Disney+)





05:00 PM: Sevilla vs Osasuna (Disney+)





05:45 PM: Porto vs Casa Pia (ESPN 3 and Disney+)







05:00 PM: Barracas Central vs Tigre (Disney+)



07:15 PM: Platense vs Union Santa Fé (Disney+)

09:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs Argentinos Juniors (ESPN 4 and Disney+)





07:00 PM: Deportivo Maldonado vs Danubio (Disney+)





08:00 PM: São Paulo vs Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (FINAL) (Sportv)



