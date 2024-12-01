Design District Hong Kong (#Ddhk) Creative Tourism Project Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery

Continuing its mission to create brand new travel experiences through design and creativity, #ddHK will bring together a lineup of seven creative units from overseas, the Mainland and Hong Kong to enliven public space and innovatively highlight the charms and culture of Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok through placemaking. In particular, #ddHK will install creative designs at a declared monument, a country park as well as on the sea, integrating tourism with design, cultural heritages and the natural scenery of Hong Kong. In addition, through crossovers with the cultural and creative hotspots, heritage sites, green destinations and local delicacies, an array of immersive visiting routes and brand new diverse experiences will be introduced to visitors. The collaborating creative units include animation artist Coolman Coffeedan (USA), interactive public art and design studio ENESS (Australia), multi-disciplinary artist En Iwamura (Japan), floral installation artist Kiki Ji (The Mainland), contemporary artist Louis To Wun (Hong Kong), artist and illustrator Vivian Ho (Hong Kong), and knot designer Zoe Siu (Hong Kong). (Please refer to Appendix 1 for brief biographies of the creative units.)

The seven sets of time-limited creative works crossing over with local attractions of the two neighbourhoods are briefly introduced as follows:

Animation artist Coolman Coffeedan (USA)

“Coolman x Tsuen Wan”



Coolman Coffeedan, at Sai Lau Kok Garden which is a focal point of the neighbourhood, re-creates stories about Tsuen Wan in the project“Coolman x Tsuen Wan.” The popular cartoon character, Spesh, leads his friends on their first journey to Tsuen Wan, exploring and experiencing the diversity and vibrancy of the neighbourhood.

Interactive public art and design studio ENESS (Australia)

“Cupid's Koi Garden”



ENESS brings their“Cupid's Koi Garden”, the world's first inflatable fountain with bright patterning, interactive jets of water and a rich soundscape to Tsuen Wan Park . Interactive and immersive, Cupid and his koi squirt jets of water on unsuspecting passers-by whenever they stop to admire his beauty.

Floral installation artist Kiki Ji (The Mainland)

“Flowing Natural”

Inspired by the graceful flow of wind and water, as well as the fluttering of butterflies, the artist creates the“Flowing Natural” using traditional bamboo artistry fused with a modern take. It embodies fluid lines and movements blends itself seamlessly into the Shing Mun Country Park 's landscape, representing a harmonious fusion of traditional craftsmanship and the beauty of nature.

Knot designer Zoe Siu (Hong Kong)

“Woven Dreams: Prayers of Modernity”

Inspired by the patterns of“caimen” at Sam Tung Uk Museum , a declared monument in Tsuen Wan, the designer combines wish-making tradition with contemporary auspicious themes. Employing the intricate weaving techniques of Hakka floral bands, the designer creates“Woven Dreams: Prayers of Modernity”, adorning this 200-year-old Hakka walled village. The reinterpretation showcases the charm of Hakka culture and intangible cultural heritage in a new light.

See alsoZayed Sustainability Prize Announces 2025 Finalists Pioneering Innovative Global Solutions

Multi-disciplinary artist En Iwamura (Japan)

“Interwoven Horizon”

“Interwoven Horizon” delves into the ties among the sea, mountains, geology, islands as well as the sun and the moon. This creative installation floats leisurely in the sea near Sha Tau Kok Pier , offering a blend of art and nature against the stunning backdrop of the natural landscape. The artist takes inspiration from the nature to outline the landscape and geological features near Sha Tau Kok, bringing out the natural colours.

Contemporary artist Louis To Wun (Hong Kong)

“The Auspicious Dance”

The artist combines traditional sculpting techniques with modern design structures, transforming Sha Tau Kok Square into a stage for dancing fishes. The dance moves and the waves mimicking the fluid and graceful movements of fishes, embodying harmony between humanity and nature. It honours the intricate relationship between the fishermen, their customs, and the sea.

Artist and illustrator Vivian Ho (Hong Kong)

“Stories on Wheels”

Located at the Sha Tau Kok Promenade Sitting-out Area ,“Stories on Wheels” is an innovative installation designed to capture and celebrate the vibrant narratives and everyday experiences of the residents of Sha Tau Kok. Utilising train as artistic canvases, the artist aims to showcase the unique cultural history and community life of Sha Tau Kok through vibrant and colourful illustrations with multi-media immersive experience inside the carriage.

Vibrant and Diverse Activities Showcasing the Charm of Local Travel Experiences

In addition to injecting creative elements into the neighbourhoods, #ddHK has collaborated with different teams to curate a series of activities filled with local flavours for participants to further experience Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. In particular, various themed guided tours will be organised to introduce a diversity of in-depth visiting routes to cater for the interests of different participants. These include“Shing Mun Reservoir Healing Tour” for exploring the nature,“Hidden Gem Discovery Tour” at Sha Tau Kok for discovering the islands in the Northeast New Territories,“Tsuen Wan Art and Harbour Cycling Tour” combining sports and culture, and“Tsuen Wan Hidden Gem Cultural Walk” for exploring the fascinating stories and cultural insights behind unique landmarks. #ddHK will also offer eco-friendly creative workshops, authentic cultural handicraft experiences, interactive traditional dance, and more. Market festivals, themed“Into the Landscape: Eco-art Festival” and“Sha Tau Kok Seaside Weekend Market” will be held in Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok respectively, featuring local delicacies, lifestyle essentials, local handmade goods as well as music and local cultural experiences. The first activity“Hidden Gem Discovery Tour – Ap Chau & Kat O” will be held on 14 December. More activities will be offered in the following weeks.

Through cross-sectoral collaboration, #ddHK will launch a number of collaborative activities with multiple parties. Specifically, in order to further develop the elements of Sha Tau Kok tourism and island-hopping tours in Yan Chau Tong, a seaside cultural space entitled“Joyful Reading‧Cultural Discovery @ Sha Tau Kok” will be set up in partnership with the Sha Tau Kok Public Library of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department offering titles on local history, travel, art and more;“In-Depth Exploration of Double Haven (Lai Chi Wo, Kat O, Ap Chau)” tours, with Sha Tau Kok as the starting point, will also be organised in partnership with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's Hong Kong Geopark. In addition,“Countryside Harvest Festival: Kuk Po 'Sound-Sight-Taste Fusion' Tour,” organised by the Countryside Conservation Office of the Environment and Ecology Bureau, will also be held concurrently. They all aim to offer a more diverse experience of blue-green tourism for tourists and locals.

See alsoMead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Reinforces Sustainability Commitment with Formula Cans Recycling Program

In order to facilitate the development of related tourism products by the tourism trade, the Tourism Commission, together with the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, has already held a briefing session for travel agents to introduce the event details and activities.

More details of the event and registration information will be announced on #ddHK website . Both tourists and locals are welcome to enjoy Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok in brand new ways and experience the charm of Hong Kong's local culture. (Please refer to Appendix 2: Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) –“Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” Activities & Experience)

Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) –“Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery”

Event Period: 12 December 2024 to 14 February 2025

Stay tuned for further information and event announcements:

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Hashtag: #ddHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK)

Design District Hong Kong (#ddHK) is a creative tourism project that celebrates authentic culture and creativity and livens up unique neighbourhoods in Hong Kong through design elements. Launched in 2018, #ddHK has transformed different neighbourhoods into new tourism destinations filled with characteristics, and has become a well-acclaimed creative cultural tourism project. A brand new #ddHK event themed“Creative Journey · Infinite Discovery” will be held from 12 December 2024 to 14 February 2025, leading visitors from around the world to immerse themselves into two diverse, distinctive and captivating neighbourhoods, Tsuen Wan and Sha Tau Kok. Creative elements will also be injected to highlight the unique charm of the two places.

About Tsuen Wan

Tsuen Wan is an emerging destination for immersive travel, attributable to its multi-faceted characters evolved in an organic manner. It is where history meets creativity, intangible cultural heritages mixed with chic lifestyle, and vibrant cityscape immersed in natural scenery. Well connected externally by two rail lines and internally by a district-wide footbridge network, a day trip there cannot be easier.

About Sha Tau Kok

Sha Tau Kok is a township in the northeastern-most part of Hong Kong adjacent to the Mainland. It has been a Frontier Closed Area with restricted access for decades, but when it was progressively opened up for tourism in recent years, many visitors have been immediately attracted by the lesser-known history, culture and natural elements there. Apart from its unique attractions, Sha Tau Kok is also the starting point for blue-green eco-tourism in the Northeast New Territories where tourists may easily access to the stunning nearby islands and villages, such as Lai Chi Wo, Kat O and Ap Chau in Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, by kaito ferry services, as well as the Robin's Nest Country Park, Hong Kong's newest country park.