(MENAFN) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that European member-states must improve their defense capabilities to deter potential Russian aggression. She also expressed concern that the return of US President-elect Donald to the White House could weaken regional security.



Speaking at a book event in Berlin on Tuesday to promote her memoirs, *Freedom: Memories 1954-2021*, Merkel acknowledged that her had failed to meet NATO’s 2% defense spending target in a timely manner, though she noted that this was a common trend across many European countries at the time.



Merkel, who served as chancellor from 2005 to 2021, played a key role in the 2014-15 Minsk agreements, which aimed to bring Donbass back into Ukraine with greater autonomy. In 2022, she admitted that the agreements were essentially an effort to buy time for Ukraine to build its military capacity.



During the event, Merkel read from her memoirs, where she reflected on the role that the lack of direct communication between Western leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the COVID-19 pandemic may have played in escalating the Ukraine conflict.



According to Merkel’s account, Russia’s military action in Ukraine has “fundamentally changed the situation not only for Ukraine but also for us, NATO members, especially in Europe.” She also conceded that it was a “mistake to underestimate Putin.”



