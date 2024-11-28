Celebrate Cinema Lovers Day 2024: Enjoy THESE Movies For Just ₹99 At Theatres Near You!

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Moviegoers can enjoy a special treat as theatres near you celebrate Cinema Lovers Day today i.e. November 29. To mark the occasion, many cinemas are offering tickets at an incredibly affordable price of just ₹99.

