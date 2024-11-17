Egypt's Textile, Garment Exports To Surge To $1.4Bn By 2025: Apparel Council

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Textile exports have seen a significant increase in recent years, reaching $1.2bn in 2023, marking a 5% growth, according to Hani Salam, Chairperson of Apparel Export Council of Egypt.

Salam said that the council aims to raise the sector's exports to $1.23bn by the end of 2024, a growth of 10%.

He noted that the council targets an increase in textile and garment exports to $1.4bn by the end of 2025. This was announced during the opening of the Destination Africa 2024 exhibition.

Salam disclosed that Destination Africa 2024 featured 100 exhibitors, including 30 Egyptian companies specializing in textiles, compared to 20 companies last year. This reflects the success of the exhibition in attracting more companies to take advantage of the opportunities it offers.

The opening ceremony of the 8th edition of Destination Africa was attended by Minister of Investment Hassan El-Khatib, Chairperson of the Investment and Free Zones Authority Hossam Heiba, President of the Egyptian Exporters Association (ExpoLink Mohamed Qasim, and Chairperson of the Ready-made Garments Export Council Fadil Marzouk.

The exhibition was held from 16 to 17 November in Cairo, with 100 exhibitors and 250 international buyers representing major global markets, further enhancing Egypt's position as a leading destination for specialized international exhibitions.

Salam said that the council attracted 75 international buyers from the textile sector, including from Europe, the United States, Arab countries, as well as African nations such as Ghana, Kenya, Algeria, and Morocco. This enhances regional and international integration within the sector. The total number of international buyers in both ready-made garments and textiles exceeded 250.

Destination Africa is the only platform in Egypt specializing in organizing B2B (business-to-business) meetings, providing Egyptian exporters with golden opportunities to connect with international buyers.

Salam confirmed that the council is working to integrate the sector's products into global supply chains, leveraging Egypt's competitive advantages such as its geographical location, international trade agreements, and stable energy sources.

He concluded that the council aims to strengthen cooperation with European and African markets, noting that ongoing promotional activities play a crucial role in achieving these goals.