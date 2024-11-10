Food Industries Chamber Discusses Challenges In Meat, Poultry Processing Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Chamber of Food Industries held a regular meeting for the meat and poultry processing division to discuss the challenges facing the sector and to study the issuance of standard specifications for new products.





The meeting discussed a proposal from some producers to require slaughterhouses to issue electronic invoices for factories conducting slaughter, in addition to enforcing Poultry Trading Law No. 70 of 2009, which prohibits the slaughter and trading of live poultry.





The meeting also showcased the technical and advisory support services provided by the chamber to its members.





At the beginning of the meeting, Mohamed El-Shafie, a board member of the Chamber, presented an initiative by the Chamber's Board in collaboration with specialized research centres. This initiative aims to utilize food and agricultural processing waste to produce certain by-products, which enhance the added value of food manufacturing, support the value chain, and achieve a clean manufacturing environment free from waste pollution.





El-Shafie welcomed the discussion on the electronic invoice proposal for those dealing with slaughterhouses, noting that it is a critical point to prevent tax evasion and ensure quality. He mentioned that the proposal will be presented to the Chamber's Board for further study.





Reda Abdel Galil, General Manager of Technical Affairs at the Chamber, noted that a variety of technical support services and training programmes have been provided for all stakeholders in the meat and poultry processing sector, including slaughterhouses and factories.





These services aim to help them comply with the requirements of the National Food Safety Authority as part of the strategy led by Ashraf El Gazairly.





He added that the strategy has focused on supporting food safety in factories and assisting small and medium-sized companies that are either not yet registered or registered and seeking to join the Authority's white list.





Abdel Galil added that the Chamber has also been keen to hold monthly meetings with the Inspection Director of the Authority to address any issues related to compliance and registration with the Authority. Additionally, a series of training programs have been prepared for meat and poultry producers.



