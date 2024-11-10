Margins Developments Launches Sheraton Residence With EGP 15Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of Margins Developments Mohamed El Aasar stated that Sheraton Residence is the first residential hotel resort bearing the Sheraton hotel brand in Mostakbal City, New Cairo.

El Aasar said the Sheraton Residence project spans over 35 feddans, combining residential and hotel services with total investments exceeding EGP 15bn. The project offers exceptional spaces and unique architectural designs for approximately 190 units, ensuring privacy and luxury for all residents. Additionally, the project features world-class restaurants, top-tier entertainment and commercial facilities, expansive green areas, and hotel-style swimming pools, which together make up over 81% of the total project area.

Moreover, property owners will benefit from Marriott Bonvoy privileges through a two-year Gold Elite membership, which includes an attractive set of benefits.

He pointed out that the company launched in 2021 with total investments reaching EGP 1.5bn, located near most of Cairo's vital hubs. He highlighted that the project is the first business complex in Egypt to receive the WELL certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The company is also offering special promotions to exhibition visitors for their Oaks Egypt hotel project in New Administrative Capital, which was launched in 2022 with investments totalling EGP 3.5bn. This project is notable for being the first in Egypt to carry the exclusive Oaks brand, part of Minor Hotels, which operates over 530 hotels across 54 countries, he disclosed.

He added that the company will reveal its latest real estate projects, which are set to launch in the final quarter of this year.

Margins Developments was established in 2020 through a strategic alliance of investment expertise across various economic sectors, including investment, urban development, industry, and trade, with over 21 years of experience.

The company has a strong track record, with significant contributions in both the public and private sectors. They have collaborated with other real estate developers on several government projects, including the construction and finishing of service buildings, educational institutions, and luxury residential and administrative units. These efforts led to the completion of approximately 130 projects, including 22 schools for the Egyptian General Authority for Educational Buildings, 3 sports facilities for the New Urban Communities Authority, and 40 residential projects in Greater Cairo, including in Giza, Heliopolis, New Cairo, Nasr City, and the New Administrative Capital. The company has also delivered institutional buildings for Port Said University, including faculties of pharmacy, nursing, commerce, and Arts, as well as 38 luxurious towers and villas for individual, commercial, and medical use in the Delta region.

Margins has several innovative real estate projects that represent unique investment value in the Egyptian market. The company plans to invest approximately EGP 2.5bn in its projects during the last quarter of 2024 and 2025, with the delivery of the ZIA project scheduled for mid-2025.



