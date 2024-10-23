EasyLease Acquires Majority Stake in Gallega Global Logistics

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE - 22 Oct 2024: EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE), the leading UAE mobility solutions company and subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired a 51% stake in Gallega Global Logistics, a multi-sector integrated logistics service provider and a subsidiary of Ghassan Aboud Group.



The strategic acquisition marks EasyLease’s entry into the UAE's logistics sector and includes Gallega’s substantial 3.5 million square feet of state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, as well as facilities in Dubai. This enables EasyLease to integrate its tech-driven mobility solutions with Gallega’s vast infrastructure, to create a fully integrated mobility and logistics ecosystem.



Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, comments: “The regional market dynamics are evolving, and this move enables us to capitalize on the rapidly expanding UAE logistics sector. The acquisition not only enhances our competitive edge but also reaffirms EasyLease’s commitment to innovation and operational efficiency within the mobility sector. By integrating Gallega’s capabilities, we aim to expand our service offerings and access new markets, aligning with the UAE Industrial Strategy 2030 and positioning EasyLease as a key player in the MENA region’s logistics industry.”



Gallega Global Logistics, specialize in seamless supply chain services across the automotive, industrial, FMCG, healthcare, and retail sectors, serving more than 100 countries worldwide. In 2023 it handled vehicle volumes exceeding 130,000 units.



Ghassan Aboud, Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Group, said: “Having EasyLease as a major shareholder in Gallega will strategically position both organizations to benefit from this expansion, leveraging their tech-driven, unified approach to drive innovation and set new standards in the logistics and mobility sector across the MENA region.”



EasyLease's acquisition brings new opportunities for technological integration, such as Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things systems to enhance efficiency and create innovative, scalable, and sustainable logistics solutions. Moreover, both companies intend to invest in advanced mobility technologies and AI.





