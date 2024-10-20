Egypt, World Bank Collaborate On Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management And Climate Change Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, inaugurated the opening session of a World technical mission visit to review the progress of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project. This joint initiative between the of Environment and the World Bank aims to address critical environmental challenges in the capital city and its surrounding areas.

The session was attended by representatives from key ministries, including Planning and International Cooperation, Transportation, Local Development, Health, and Higher Education, as well as officials from the governorates of Cairo, Giza, and Qalyubia. Ali Abo Sena, CEO of Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, and Yasser Abdullah, Chairperson of Egypt's Waste Management Regulatory Authority, were also present. Dahlia Lotayef, the World Bank's technical team leader, and Karen Shepherdson, the new technical team leader, also participated in the session.

Minister Fouad highlighted the unique nature of the project, which tackles two pressing environmental issues: air pollution and climate change. She acknowledged the project's inherent complexity, requiring coordinated efforts from various stakeholders, including relevant ministries and governorates.

“The project is a unique model for stakeholder integration in tackling the challenge of air pollution and climate change,” said Fouad.“It offers a platform for collaboration, and collaboration is essential to ensure success.”

She emphasised the project's potential to encourage private sector engagement in Egypt's green transition, aligning with the government's focus on promoting investment and private sector participation.“The project presents an excellent opportunity for the private sector to participate in the operation and management of various types of waste through the integrated waste city in Tenth of Ramadan,” she said, referring to a project component aimed at managing waste from Cairo and Qalyubia.

The minister stressed the project's technical integration of air pollution and climate change, identifying necessary policy reforms to achieve this linkage. She also underscored the importance of involving stakeholders, from citizens to government and the private sector, in defining and fulfilling their roles and responsibilities.

Fouad emphasised the project's role in raising awareness and changing behaviours, recognizing that air pollution often stems from individual actions in resource management and daily activities.“It's critical to adopt environmentally friendly practices,” she added.

She further emphasised that project implementation and achieving the targeted outcomes outlined in the project document are shared responsibilities among all partners. Minister Fouad expressed confidence in achieving the project's objectives, particularly after overcoming the critical initial phase.

She extended her gratitude to the World Bank team and the implementing units in the relevant ministries for their contributions.

Fouad presented a token of appreciation to Dalia Latife, the World Bank's technical team leader, acknowledging her efforts in developing and implementing the project. Minister Fouad praised Latife as a role model for Egyptian women, highlighting her dedication to public service in her previous role at the Environmental Affairs Agency and her representation of Egypt during her time at the World Bank.

Abo Sena, CEO of the Environmental Affairs Agency and National Director of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project, commended the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in executing this multifaceted project.

He acknowledged the significant progress made across different project components and highlighted the goal of finalising the roadmap for all project components within the year. Abo Sena also praised the project's efforts in raising awareness and supporting the Ministry's efforts to mitigate air pollution episodes, such as the“black cloud” phenomenon, and develop a comprehensive strategy for managing air quality and its relationship with climate change. He commended the World Bank team for their contributions to project implementation.

Abdullah highlighted the importance of the project in supporting his agency's efforts in planning, organising, and regulating waste management. He noted that the World Bank had conducted a study on the cost of environmental degradation, revealing an annual cost of 6 billion Egyptian pounds. This study motivated the Egyptian government to reduce this cost through legislative, institutional, technical, and financial measures.

He highlighted the establishment of the Waste Management Regulatory Authority as an institutional entity with planning, organisational, and regulatory functions.

He also emphasised the agency's efforts in developing infrastructure in 27 governorates, contributing to a more efficient waste management system. He mentioned that recycling rates have increased from 10% to 30%, with a target of 60% within the next two years. He also emphasised the importance of monitoring and enforcement at the governorate level.

Lotayef explained that the project began with discussions between the World Bank and Egypt about addressing the issue of air pollution.

She also mentioned the collaborative efforts in developing studies on the cost of environmental degradation, particularly due to air pollution, and its impact on national output. These studies, overseen by the Minister of Environment, contributed to the project's initiation. She highlighted the project's primary objective as contributing to reducing environmental degradation costs.

Lotayef mentioned that the project has seen significant progress across all components, including evaluating the project's implementation to address obstacles and accelerate progress. She noted a focus on climate change mitigation, behavioural change, and expanding project activities.

Shepherdson, the new technical team leader, expressed her enthusiasm for the project's future progress, acknowledging the immense efforts in shaping the project and achieving tangible results. She also expressed her eagerness to begin her new role at the World Bank through this project, drawing upon past experiences and collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve significant progress in the future.

The World Bank technical mission visit will last for a week, focusing on reviewing technical aspects of the Greater Cairo Air Pollution Management and Climate Change Project. The mission will assess challenges and obstacles, discuss plans for 2025, and review progress made in recent years.



