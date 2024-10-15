Grenada Signs Agreement With The Mount Sinai Health System

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Collaboration between the of Grenada and Mount Sinai, a leading healthcare provider, is aimed at transforming healthcare services for Grenada

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – The government of Grenada signed an agreement with the prestigious, New York-based Mount Sinai System (Mount Sinai), aimed at modernizing and improving the delivery of health and medical services to all Grenadians.

This agreement with Mount Sinai is the beginning of a unique partnership, which will transform Grenada's healthcare system through the strengthening of the existing Grenada General Hospital in the initial phase.

The partnership is a major milestone under Project Polaris, which includes the development of a state-of-the-art, smart research hospital in Hope Vale, Grenada. Project Polaris is the cornerstone of the transformation and modernization of the health and wellness sectors in Grenada.

The collaboration with Mount Sinai reinforces the government of Grenada's commitment to transform its healthcare system and improve access to reliable and high-quality healthcare for all Grenadians. Therefore, this process involves addressing the problems that exist at the Grenada General Hospital, ahead of the completion of the Country's new hospital.

The Mount Sinai team will assist the Grenada General Hospital in the development and strengthening of its operations, quality and safety systems, and human resources.

The collaboration will involve clinical and administrative leadership from Mount Sinai, who will serve as advisors to the Grenada General Hospital and the government of Grenada. Ultimately, this initiative will focus on enhancing healthcare outcomes, upskilling the existing healthcare workforce through training and education, and creating new opportunities for Grenadians.

Health minister Philip Telesford, said:

“This agreement with Mount Sinai represents a major transformative partnership that will fortify the capabilities of our General Hospital. The government of Grenada's collaboration with Mount Sinai underscores the importance of shared commitment, expertise and mutual support, in advancing the delivery of healthcare. By working together, the government of Grenada will elevate the quality of care provided to our citizens and ensure that our dedicated healthcare professionals have access to world-class training and resources. This collaboration is expected to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of our people and country, as we strive to make Grenada the Healthcare Capital of the Eastern Caribbean.”

Szabi Dorotovics, MD, MBA, president of Mount Sinai International, said:

“The relationship between Grenada and Mount Sinai is focused on what we believe is so important: enabling all Grenadians and those in the surrounding region to have access to the highest international standards of healthcare. We recognize that this initiative is rooted in a country-wide effort to strengthen Grenada's healthcare system, to promote empowerment and equity, and enhance access to necessary healthcare services, and will do our part to help Grenada realize that vision. We are honored to assist with this undertaking and are thankful for Grenada's trust and partnership.”

Jonathan Wetzel, MBA-H, FACHE, executive director, Mount Sinai International, said:

“From the early stages of discussions with leadership in Grenada, it was clear that this initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of all Grenadians and as such, it is aligned with the mission, vision, and values of Mount Sinai. We are excited to begin working with our counterparts in Grenada, for the benefit of all Grenadians, to assist in realizing the vision to transform healthcare delivery and promote healthcare equity in the country. It is humbling to have a role in such an effort.”

The government of Grenada and Mount Sinai look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and positively impact the lives of patients in Grenada and in the Caribbean region.

