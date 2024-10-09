Cabinet Approves Governance Measures For Vehicle Import System For Disabled Drivers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly approved a draft decision to amend provisions of the executive regulation of the Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The amendment, issued under Prime Ministerial Decree No. 2733/2018, focused on enhancing governance procedures for the vehicle system for people with disabilities.

The amendment stipulates the replacement of Article 75 of the aforementioned executive regulation so that the revised article states that, to apply the exemption from duties and value-added tax (VAT) on vehicles and individual transportation means designed for use by persons with disabilities, the applicant must obtain a Disability Verification and Comprehensive Services Card issued by the relevant Ministry of Social Solidarity in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, a medical report from specialized medical councils or the relevant medical council designated by the Ministry of Health must be provided, containing the necessary details about the person with the disability and specifying their ability to drive either independently or with the assistance of another person.

The vehicle must be imported directly for the person with a disability, excluding free zone vehicles, with an engine capacity not exceeding 1200 cc for gasoline, diesel, or hybrid engines, and no turbo. Electric vehicle power must not exceed 200 kW. Applicants must declare they haven't benefited from a customs exemption within the last five years and cannot combine this exemption with others. They or a first-degree relative must have a bank account holding at least the vehicle's value one year before applying. No power of attorney for vehicle management will be accepted, and vehicles must not be older than three years.

During its meeting, the Cabinet approved several land-related decisions, including a draft Presidential decree to remove the public benefit status from approximately 612 acres in Port Said Governorate, reallocating it for developmental projects, and allocating an additional 50.8 acres for similar purposes. The Cabinet also approved a decree to allocate two state-owned parcels in Rabaa and Bir al-Abd in North Sinai to the Future of Egypt Sustainable Development Authority for reclamation and agricultural activities, covering 46,700 feddans and 714.19 feddans, respectively.

The Cabinet approved a draft Presidential decree to amend the executive regulation of the Private and National Universities Law, issued by Presidential Decree No. 302/2010. This amendment aims to enhance the educational process in private universities and ensure high-quality, integrated educational services.

Moreover, the Cabinet approved a draft decision requiring all ministries, agencies, and local authorities to provide the National Center for Spatial Information Infrastructure with necessary textual and spatial data for the unified base map of Egypt, along with prompt notifications of any changes.

Additionally, the Cabinet authorized social assistance for citizens with buildings on state-owned lands that conflict with the expansion of the Coastal International Road (Dabaa/Mersa Matruh), similar to previous cases.

The Cabinet also approved new models for the terms and specifications document and the standard contract for construction works, to be implemented following their preparation by the Ministry of Finance and review by the State Council's Fatwa Department.

The Cabinet approved the decisions and recommendations from the Investment Dispute Resolution Committee's 106th meeting held on 30 September 2024, covering 30 topics, as part of the government's efforts to address investors' issues.

Additionally, the Cabinet agreed to requests from certain entities to contract under Article 78 of the Public Procurement Law (Law No. 182 of 2018). This includes the Egyptian Ambulance Authority contracting for the supply, installation, and significant overhaul of its vehicle engines.



