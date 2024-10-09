Industry Ministry, ILO Ink Deal To Enhance Productivity, Working Conditions In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As part of the of Industry's plan to provide the necessary support to various industrial sectors, including the leather and marble sectors, by enhancing productivity and improving the working environment to help develop these sectors, the Ministry of Industry and the International Labour Organization (ILO) signed the document for project to enhance a productivity-supportive environment for decent work: Promoting Productivity and Improving Working Conditions in Key Industrial Sectors in Egypt.”

The document was signed by Egyptian Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and ILO Director of Cairo Office and Decent Work Team for North Africa Eric Oechslin.

Al Wazir stated that the project aims to enhance productivity and improve working conditions in key industrial sectors, particularly the marble sector, with a focus on the Shaq El-Thu'ban area, and the leather sector in Robbiki Leather City. Additionally, the project will conduct a preliminary assessment of productivity and working conditions in the Egyptian furniture industry.

The minister noted that the project will last for three years, during which training programs, consultations, and technical support will be provided at both the sectoral level and for small and medium-sized enterprises. This will help enhance the capacities of relevant local institutions, including the Ministry of Industry's technological centres.

He also pointed out that the project is funded by the Italian government with a value of €2.5m, explained that this project aligns with the general directives of the Egyptian state, as it is in line with Egypt's Vision 2023, Egypt's National Structural Reform Programme 2021-2024, and the National Strategy for the Empowerment of Egyptian Women 2030. It also aligns with the state's focus on developing medium, small, and micro enterprises and encouraging a culture of entrepreneurship. Additionally, the project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Promoting Productivity and Improving Working Conditions in Key Industrial Sectors in Egypt project complements another project being implemented by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, titled“Technical Support for Industrial Zones for Leather, Furniture, and Marble.” This project aims to support these three economic sectors by contributing to the development of three industrial zones, each representing a major industrial cluster for its respective sector. While the Italian Agency's project will work on enhancing the performance of the technological centres affiliated with the Ministry of Industry, the ILO project aims to stimulate and strengthen the capacities of the relevant entities at the sectoral level to improve productivity and working conditions across the sector. Additionally, it will work at the micro-level with targeted companies within the three industrial zones to help increase productivity, improve working conditions, and address shortcomings in decent work standards.

On the sidelines of the project signing, Al-Wazir held a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Cairo Michele Quaroni to discuss enhancing cooperation opportunities between Egypt and Italy in the transport sector.



